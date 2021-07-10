A man who jumped into the Atchafalaya River from the Basin Bridge on Friday swam for three hours before eventually being rescued.
The video of his stunt went viral on social media. It was shot by Khory Vaughan, a New Roads native who lives in Kaplan. Vaughan told WBRZ he was with the man who jumped. The two were stuck in traffic when his friend made the decision to run from one side of the interstate bridge to the other and jump into the water below.
Vaughan said Wildlife and Fisheries agents rescued his friend who was later arrested.
"He treaded water for about three hours and started to lose all strength," Vaughan said Saturday in an interview with WBRZ.
I-10 West was closed Friday afternoon after a 10-vehicle pileup.