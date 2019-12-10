Members of a charter transition committee suggested Tuesday the biggest priorities for new city and parish councils should be deciding how to allocate costs of the consolidated government between the city of Lafayette and the parish, deciding how to jointly adopt a budget and establishing rules for the councils to avoid stalemate and chaos.
The Lafayette Consolidated Government Charter Transition Committee, appointed by outgoing Mayor-President Joel Robideaux in August, will wrap up its work Dec. 18, Chairman Jerry Luke LeBlanc said. The committee will issue a memo to Robideaux and incoming Mayor-President Josh Guillory, as well as the five-person councils for the city and parish.
Some issues will be unresolved and require additional research and discussion, LeBlanc said. At some point, he said, he believes additional charter modifications will be needed.
Calling it "the big elephant in the room," committee member and parish assessor Conrad Comeaux suggested the top item on the new councils' to-do list should be discussing the 25 formulas used to allocate the costs of Lafayette Consolidated Government between the city and parish. Different formulas are used for different funds and it can change every year, making it difficult to understand. Because the parish doesn't have sufficient revenue, costs that should be paid by the parish are charged to the city.
"I think that's what this election was about," Comeaux said of the cost allocations.
Voters a year ago adopted a Home Rule Charter amendment to separate for the first time since 1996 the combined city-parish council into separate councils. Those council members take office in Jan. 6 and the first joint meeting is Jan. 7. The transition committee's task was to identify issues and problems that might surface as the single council becomes two.
District Attorney Keith Stutes, a committee member, said his main complaint in working with LCG in recent years "is the fact that there is this consciousness that what's the city's is the city's and what's the parish's is the parish's."
The new councils taking office have an opportunity to learn from the past and the consequences that attitude has created "in Lafayette, not the city of Lafayette and not the parish of Lafayette," he said.
Stutes, who announced he is not seeking re-election, again explored the possibility of merging the city general fund and parish general fund into a single general fund in an effort to help bail out the parish financially. It won't be enough, he said, but the mayor-president and councils need to discuss it.
The new leadership, Stutes said, should concentrate on what is best for the parish overall.
"It was a noble gesture to create this form of government," he said. "My pitch is your decision should be based on what's best for the entire parish," not just the city or the parish.
Voters in 1992 approved a Home Rule Charter that created LCG and a nine-person council. The city of Lafayette forfeited its mayor and separate city council, but five smaller municipalities in the parish retain their mayors and councils.