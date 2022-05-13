Lafayette federal judge Robert Summerhays of the U.S. Western District of Louisiana confirmed Friday his temporary restraining order that halted the Biden administration from ending Title 42 on May 23, and said he would soon issue a ruling on the preliminary injunction.
In a hearing that made Lafayette the battleground of a larger nationwide conflict over immigration, Deputy Solicitor General of Arizona Drew Ensign presented the arguments of more than 20 Republican-led states, including Louisiana, that sued the Centers for Disease Control in April. Solicitor General Jean Lin represented the U.S. Department of Justice’s arguments in court.
The CDC said it based its decision to end the policy of expedited expulsions based on the wide availability of vaccines, the consistent decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases nationwide over the first three months of the year, and the massive availability of millions of COVID tests to prevent the spread of the disease.
But the states said the termination was not properly issued and it failed to consider the immigration consequences, including the burdening costs to the states’ healthcare systems.
Summerhays, who was appointed by former president Donald Trump, already had halted the CDC decision on April 27 and extended his temporary restraining order on Wednesday.
The Republican-led states wrote in the memorandum in support of the motion for a preliminary injunction that the agency failed to flout the notice-and-comment requirements for rulemaking under the Administrative Procedure Act.
Deputy Solicitor General Ensign argued that the “CDC had ample time to take public comment on revoking Title 42 and lacks any pressing need for failing to do so.”
He also claimed that the CDC Termination Order was “arbitrary and capricious” as it failed “to consider harms to the States and their reliance interests in the prior Title 42 Orders,” and to consider the immigration consequences of its actions, which Ensign argued they will be calamitous and pose a serious danger to public health.
According to estimates by the Department of Homeland Security, up to 18,000 daily encounters might take place at the border when Title 42 ends, twice the current number.
“It has been proven in courts that the burden cost of illegal immigrants lay over the states’ shoulder,” Ensign said in his arguments. “We don’t have two different healthcare systems, one for the pandemic and one for the other services. That means that the extra cost related to the illegal immigrants will affect the capacity of our system to face COVID-19,” he added.
A public health emergency order included in the Public Health Service Act of 1944, Title 42 was enacted by the Trump administration in March 2020 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 into the United States.
The order continued under the Biden administration, with some exemptions, and it still allows border officials to quickly expel asylum seekers at the border as the federal government claimed these individuals would pose a risk to public health.
But immigration experts and pro-migrant advocacy groups say Title 42 was used over the past two years to take away of the right of immigrants to seek asylum in the country, which is guaranteed by the 1952 Immigration and Nationality Act.
“Title 42 is not an immigration order but a public health tool, so the CDC decision can’t be based on the alleged projection of the number of immigrants crossing the border or the alleged rise in healthcare costs,” said DOJ Solicitor General Jean Lin.
“CDC operates in the interest of the public health. If CDC kept Title 42 for motivations that are different than that, it would strike out the statutory itself.”
Lin argued that the CDC flouted the notice-and-comment requirements for rulemaking under the Administrative Procedure Act because the exemption of “good cause,” which allowed an agency to bypass a 30-day publication requirement, was necessary during the new phase of the pandemic.
She added that the CDC director, who filed the Termination Order on April 1, gave 52 days notice to allow all the other federal agencies interested to adapt to the new decision. “The decision to end Title 42 on May 23 and to make the decision on April 1 was not because it was not present the good cause,” Lin said.
Immigration officials said they have used the health order nearly 1.8 million times to expel migrants since Title 42 was active, over 400,000 of those during FY 2022.
That, however, does not mean that 1.8 million people tried to cross the border illegally from Mexico.
According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, under Title 42, the recidivism rate, which indicates the percentage of people apprehended more than one time, has increased to 27%. The previous rate was 7%.
Pro migrant advocacy groups said that because of Title 42, since President Biden was inaugurated, there have been more than 10,000 documented cases of violence against asylum seekers stuck in Mexico, including kidnapping, rape, torture, and violent attacks.
But Joseph St. John, the Assistant Solicitor General of Louisiana, told reporters after the hearing that the Biden administration is actually using a double standard by “forcing the American people and lawful citizens to wear masks and get vaccinated while allowing illegal aliens to enter the country” without being properly screened.
“Illegal immigrants crossed the border, and they burden costs of states in healthcare or education, including in Louisiana,” said St. John, answering a question of The Advocate.
Asked why the states who filed the lawsuit are claiming that the asylum seekers who cross the border are illegal aliens when the right to seek asylum is guaranteed under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) of 1952, St. John said “that’s not an issue before the court today."
“These are non-citizens crossing the border," he added.