Details have been released about services for Ernest Gaines, an acclaimed author and professor at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Gaines, who was 86, died Tuesday of natural causes at his home near New Roads.

There will be a public memorial service at 5 p.m. Monday on the UL campus, according to the Ernest J. Gaines Center at UL Lafayette. It will be on the third floor of the Dupre Library, 400 E. St. Mary Blvd.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Nov. 16 at Hall Davis and Sons Funeral Services, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge.

The family will receive visitors at the funeral home from 4 to 6 p.m. Nov. 14 and from noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 16.

+22 Photos: Look back on the life of Louisiana literary figure Ernest Gaines Author Ernest J. Gaines died at the age of 86 on Tuesday, officials with the Pointe Coupee Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed.

Gaines, who was raised on the plantation he and his ancestors worked in Pointe Coupee Parish, Gaines went on to pen eight novels and several short stories, earning him a nomination for the Pulitzer Prize for his 1993 novel “A Lesson Before Dying,” as well as several other literary accolades.

His 1971 novel, "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman," was made into a TV film starring Cicely Tyson.

He was a writer-in-residence at UL from 1981 until his retirement in 2010.

Following his retirement from the teaching, he worked with the university to later establish the Ernest J. Gaines Center where much of his first-edition work and original manuscripts can be found.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne. The couple was restoring thr Mount Zion Baptist Church, which is on the grounds of the plantation where Gaines grew up and attended school until the 6th grade near New Roads.

He will be buried in the church's cemetery next to his ancestors.