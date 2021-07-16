The Confederacy surrendered. That's how Lafayette attorney Jerome Moroux described Friday morning a settlement signed by the United Daughters of the Confederacy agreeing to let the city of Lafayette remove a statue of Confederate Gen. Alfred Mouton from public property.
"It's over. There will be no trial," Fred Prejean, president of Move the Mindset, a group promoting removal of the statue, said Friday.
District Judge David Smith at a hearing Monday gave UDC representative Jessica McChesney until noon today to provide the names of the members of the UDC's Alfred Mouton chapter to attorneys for the city and 16 citizens, members of Move the Mindset, seeking to have the statue removed from city-owned property. The names were to be sealed, meaning they should not be available to the public.
"They chose to surrender rather than reveal who they are," Moroux said.
The United Daughters, he said, signed a consent settlement agreed upon by all the parties. It has not yet been signed by Smith, "but he is more than ready to sign it," Prejean said.
McChesney fired the UDC's attorney July 1 and rejected an offer by the city to move the statue anywhere in the state that the Confederacy wished and to pay a sum that would assist the Confederacy in insuring the statue and paying for a portion of the base.
Apparently Chesney and the UDC members reconsidered that settlement offer.
The matter was set for trial July 26.
"I am just overjoyed," Prejean said. "It’s unbelievable that in a conservative red city like Lafayette they would recognie that the statue doesn’t belong in our city. I’m going to give them credit for taking the action.
"Lafayette, we have made history, thanks to the 16 litigants as well as our legal team and the cooperation of the City Council as well as the Mayor-Presiden'ts Office and the many supporters Move the Mindset has had backing us up."
Move the Mindset has planned a 2 p.m. press conference at the Mouton statue, intersection of Jefferson Street and Lee Avenue in downtown Lafayette.
The United Daughters paid for the statue and donated it to the city of Lafayette in 1922 during the Jim Crow era of Black suppression. Mouton was a slave owner who died fighting for the Confederacy during the Civil War. Many in the city object to the statue standing on city-owned property and maintained with city tax dollars.
The statue stood for decades in front of city hall. In 1980, city officials wanted to move it to the new city hall on University Avenue. The United Daughters' Mouton chapter filed for an injunction to stop the move. A judge issued a permanent injunction when the city and UDC came to an agreement that the statue would not be moved unless necessary for road work or the property is sold.
In 2016, amid a national movement to remove Confederate statues, residents asked the city again to remove the Mouton statue. The United Daughters threatened a lawsuit and, on the advice of the city-parish attorney, the City-Parish Council backed down.
But residents didn't give up, creating Move the Mindset and other groups to raise awareness about the history of the statue, the treatment of Blacks in the community at that time and the negative connotations of displaying a Confederate statue at an entrance to the city's downtown.
In 2019, 16 members of Move the Mindset filed to intervene in the 1980 injunction. The killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police prompted another wave of calls to remove Confederate statues across the nation.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory asked the city's legal team to investigate options for removing the Mouton statue, and the City Council on July 21, 2020, approved a resolution supporting that effort. The city intervened in the 1980 injunction. The city and Move the Mindset argued the UDC had no standing to stop removal of hte statue since the group donated the statue to the city unconditionally.