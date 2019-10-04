Humana is notifying about 500 Lafayette customers that their information may have been included in a former employee's solicitations.
In December, Humana terminated a sales agent for violating company policy by emailing his Humana client list to his personal email account. After he was fired, the company says they believe he shared the information with his wife and that they used the information to contact individuals to solicit them as future customers of their own insurance brokerage.
The solicitations occurred during April and May. On July 10, the former employee's wife provided a statement confirming that she and her husband had solicited his former clients to become customers of their brokerage. Following an internal investigation, Humana concluded that the solicitations involved the use of information included in the improperly emailed client list.
The following information was contained in the client list:
- Member name, address, e-mail address, telephone number and date of birth
- Humana identification number and plan number
The following information was NOT disclosed in the client list:
- Personal financial information
- Social Security numbers
Humana says they do not believe the information was accessed by anyone else.
Should Humana members notice any changes in their Explanation of Benefits statement, SmartSummary, or medical records that they didn't know about, they should contact Humana immediately at 1-866-427-7478.
Members who have any questions about this may contact Humana at 1-866-4ASSIST (1-866-427-7478), from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. TTY users should call 1-800-833-3301.