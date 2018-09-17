The St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial announced Monday that Wilson Robertson, who was named in March as Acadiana’s oldest World War II veteran, has died.
Robertson passed away on Wednesday at his home in Melville. He was 102.
Robertson enlisted in the U.S. Army on April 25, 1941, serving until March 1945. For his service to the country, Robertson received the Bronze Star Medal, American Campaign Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal, Combat Infantryman Badge, 1st Award, WW II Honorable Service Lapel Button and the Louisiana Medal of Honor.
