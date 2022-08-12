Starting Tuesday, it will cost money to park at Moncus Park longer than 30 minutes.
The money raised by park fees will go to support the park’s ongoing operations and maintenance, officials said Friday. Park officials faced criticism in June when the parking fees were announced.
Moncus Park is a nonprofit organization and is solely responsible for the care of the 100-acre greenspace formerly known as the Horse Farm, including all expenses such as utilities, trash pickup, security, landscaping, staffing, and more. The park operates independently from the Lafayette Consolidated Government’s Parks and Recreation Department and receives no city or parish funding for ongoing maintenance costs.
General admission to the park remains free. Visitors who bike or walk can enter Moncus Park at no charge.
Park staff will continue to work with the city to increase safe accessibility for pedestrians and bikers in our community, according to a statement released Friday.
Volunteers, programming partners or those visiting at the request of Moncus Park will receive validated complimentary parking at the time of the scheduled appointment. Special event parking rates will vary and be announced in advance.
Friends of Moncus Park, the park’s annual membership program, receive special parking discounts. Members at the $100 level and above receive the first hour free for every visit. Members starting at the $1,000 level receive an annual parking pass. All current park members at every level will receive parking benefits until their time of renewal.
