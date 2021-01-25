Parishioners at St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Lafayette didn’t march on Washington’s streets for the pro-life cause this year, but they marched nonetheless.
About 250 people participated in a eucharistic procession Sunday night that started after evening Mass at the downtown cathedral and continued on West Main to the Lafayette Parish Courthouse, turned onto Lafayette Street and then to Convent Street, before veering back to the church grounds, located at 515 Cathedral St.
The crowd included youth group members, families and elderly couples. Several participants carried pro-life placards and lit candles. The marchers participated in the rosary as they marched for about 25 minutes. Traffic was light on the downtown streets. Participants wore masks on the march and either wore them to a post-procession event outside the cathedral or socially distanced.
The Rev. Andrew Schumacher, parochial vicar at the cathedral, said the church travels annually to the nation’s capital to participate in the March for life, which was scheduled for Jan. 29. The march supports pro-life activities and education.
March organizers instead opted for a virtual march in Washington this year, citing the pandemic and pressures on law enforcement in Washington, D.C., since the Capitol was overrun by an unruly mob Jan. 6.
Schumacher said the cathedral congregation usually holds a local event, as well, in connection with the anniversary of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe vs. Wade, the case in which the justices struck down a Texas law banning abortion.
Following the procession, Lance Strother, campus minister at St. Thomas More Catholic High School, offered testimony about the importance of unborn life learned when he and his wife, Kathryn, lost a child to a miscarriage.