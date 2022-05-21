"Please continue to say her name, show her face. Continue to do that. We can't forget her."
Those words don't sound so different from the ones uttered by family and friends of Mickey Shunick in the summer of 2012, when Acadiana rallied together to locate the missing 21-year-old University of Louisiana at Lafayette student. That collective effort is what ultimately led to the arrest and conviction of Brandon Scott Lavergne for her murder and another previously unsolved murder more than a decade earlier.
But those words aren't a decade-old plea for help. They were spoken just this week by the cousin of Ella Goodie, a 33-year-old Lafayette ride-share driver who disappeared more than two months ago.
"There is no right word you can say to make this family feel better,” said Pam Thibeaux, who organized a Friday vigil for Goodie. "They have a family member missing, a person who used to be there every day and that, right now, is just gone. We want to be encouraging to them and do whatever we can as part of the same, compassionate community."
A race issue?
About 100 people gathered Friday night at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center for vigil to remember Goodie, who has been missing since March 9.
Louisiana State Police transitioned the investigation into her disappearance from a missing person case to a homicide investigation on May 3, but Goodie's body had not been found as of Friday and no one had been arrested in connection to the case.
Goodie's family and friends said during Friday's vigil that they believe the woman is alive.
Lacey Labbe, a local gospel singer, expressed disappointment that more people didn't show up for the vigil.
"It's a race issue," Labbe said. "Because if it was somebody else, they wouldn't stop talking about her."
The last known sighting of Goodie was on March 9, when she was seen wearing a denim jacket and blue pants. Her car was last seen on March 11 via traffic cameras north of Dallas. The vehicle was found in April by law enforcement in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Brandon Francisco was the last known person to see Goodie alive, although it remains unclear what his relationship was to Goodie. Francisco, who is a person of interest in the case, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Missouri on March 25 for an outstanding warrant in a different case.
He had been scheduled to appear in an Alexandria courtroom in connection to a 2018 shooting in March, the same day he was seen with Goodie. He was extradited back to Louisiana after his arrest but has not been formally charged in connection to Goodie's disappearance.
“Don’t lose faith," Jessica Goodie, the woman's cousin, said. "Ella won’t be another African American woman who is lost. She will be here again."
An open, unsolved case
Goodie is not the only person missing from Acadiana.
Just before Shunick's disappearance gained national attention, a Lafayette teen disappeared. Keiosha Felix was 15 years old when she vanished from Duson on April 30, 2012.
At the time of her disappearance, Keiosha was visiting her aunt, Patricia Andrus, in Duson but lived with her daughter in a now-shuttered home for teen mothers in Lafayette.
Keiosha's story gained the public's attention only after the disappearance of Shunick in the summer of 2012. Although widespread media attention brought Shunick's case to the forefront hours after she was reported missing, it took weeks for the media to focus on Keiosha's disappearance. The teen was considered a runaway for more than two months before Duson Police reclassified her as an endangered missing child and alerted local media.
From the time of Keiosha's disappearance in April until mid-September 2012, the Duson Police Department was in charge of the case. Lt. Gerald Credeur, the assistant police chief, arrested four people in the case in July 2012, including the boyfriend of Keoisha's aunt.
Formal charges were never filed against the four, and they were eventually released. Two lawsuits were filed against the Police Department, claiming the arrests were illegal. The lawsuits were settled in 2015 for an undisclosed amount.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office took over the investigation into Keiosha's disappearance in September 2012.
Nine local, state and federal law enforcement agencies between Louisiana and Texas had dedicated about 2,300 hours and had explored 27 tips from Mississippi, Arkansas, Texas, Florida, Minnesota, Maryland, Oregon and California by April 2013, according to the Sheriff's Office.
One of those tips brought a Texas teen home to her family in fall 2012, but Keiosha was not found.
Even though it's been more than a decade since she was reported missing, the Sheriff's Office considers Keiosha's case open.
"It's still an open case, pending any new leads," said Capt. John Mowell, spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office. "It kind of comes up once a year. They'll pull it up, review the file, see if technology has changed in any kind of way or if there's anything else that can point us in the right direction."
The FBI is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the safe return of Keiosha. Authorities have said they believe she could be in Duson, Baton Rouge or Houston.
Community, media 'made the difference'
Michaela "Mickey" Shunick might still be missing if not for intense local interest in the case, according to the lead detective who worked the case.
Sgt. Stephen Bajat, who supervises detectives investigating homicides and violent crimes for the Lafayette Police Department, said it was clear early on that Shunick's case was different from others he had worked.
Shunick was last seen alive bicycling home from a friend's house around 2 a.m. May 19, 2012. She missed her brother's high school graduation later that day and wasn't answering her phone, two things family and friends said was uncharacteristic for the UL student. Her family reported her missing that evening to the police department.
Search efforts began the next day and intensified a day later, on May 21, when Shunick should have celebrated her 22nd birthday. That's also the day the case gained national attention.
People in Acadiana and beyond quickly rallied around Shunick's family and friends in an effort to locate the missing college student. There were 4,524 documented volunteers who helped with search efforts and more than 1,200 tips collected via a law enforcement tip line, Bajat said.
"I don't know if we would have gotten to Brandon Scott Lavergne without the public's help, if I'm being honest with you," Bajat said.
About a week after Shunick's disappearance, police released video surveillance photos of her riding her bike and a suspicious vehicle, a white pickup truck. Fishermen also found Shunick's bike under the Whiskey Bay Bridge around that time. Damage on the bike indicated it had been struck by a vehicle from behind.
Police received the first major tip on May 31, 2012, from the father of Lavergne's girlfriend. The caller reported suspicious behavior by Lavergne around the time of Shunick's disappearance, saying Lavergne had stab wounds he blamed on a gas station mugging in New Orleans.
The second major tip came in on June 4, 2012, from an employee of a used car dealership who reported Lavergne's purchase of a truck identical to the vehicle of interest in the case, a Chevy Z71. Ten days later, Lafayette Police learned Lavergne's other Z71 had been found burned in Texas.
"It was absolutely the community interest and the fact that the family kept it alive and kept it in the media that made the difference," Bajat said. "We feel it really kind of pressured him. Like, with him buying the truck, that tip specifically came in because this was out there in the public."
Lavergne was arrested during a traffic stop on July 5, 2012, on a warrant related to sex offender registration. He was then booked into the jail on one count of first degree murder and kidnapping.
"When I told him he was under arrest for the murder and kidnapping, he looked directly at me and said, 'With what evidence?'" Bajat said. "The fact that he burned the truck and he buried her, he did everything he could to cover his tracks with physical evidence. I think he really thought, How could he be caught? Because there was no evidence left. But we were obviously able to dig up some circumstantial and some video and phone records, stuff he wasn't able to hide."
Later that month, Lavergne was indicted on two counts of first-degree murder. The unexpected second count was for the previously unsolved murder of Lisa Pate, a 35-year-old mother of three who went missing in June 1999. Her body was found in September 1999 in the Church Point area. Although Lavergne was investigated at the time of Pate's disappearance and death, he was not charged in the case until 2012.
Lavergne initially denied any involvement in either woman's murder, Bajat said. Later, on Aug. 17, 2012, he confessed to the kidnapping and murder of both women in exchange for life in prison without the possibility of parole after telling police where they could find Shunick's body.
The court document explaining Lavergne's plea deal details how Shunick fought back against her attacker before ultimately losing her life.
Lavergne had been calling escort services in the hours leading up to Shunick's murder as he drove around Lafayette. When he spotted Shunick on her bike, Lavergne turned around and followed her on St. Landry Street, intentionally hitting her from behind and insisting that she enter his truck, the document said.
When Shunick attempted to call for help on her phone, Lavergne threatened her with his knife. She sprayed his face with pepper spray and grabbed his knife. Shunick stabbed Lavergne several times, causing life-threatening wounds.
"Mickey fought with the much larger and stronger defendant, who succeeded in taking the knife from Mickey," the court document said. "The defendant then stabbed Mickey at least four times and she fell over. Mickey lay motionless. The defendant felt for a pulse but felt nothing."
Lavergne then drove his Z71 with Shunick's motionless body in the front seat and her damaged bicycle in the bed of the truck from Lafayette to a secluded area in a sugar cane field in north Acadia Parish with the intention of hiding her body, the document said.
"However, suddenly Mickey jumped up, with the defendant's knife she had regained possession of and lunged at the defendant stabbing him again in the chest," the document said. "At this point, the defendant pulled the semi-automatic handgun, which he had armed himself with, and shot Mickey in the head, killing her instantly."
Lavergne's injuries were too severe to bury Shunick's body as he planned, the court record says. Instead, he returned to his Evangeline Parish home to nurse his wounds and destroy evidence. He then contacted a friend in the New Orleans area and left for his home "to distance himself from any investigation which might come."
Lavergne disposed of evidence, including Shunick's bike and the murder weapons, on the way to New Orleans and sought medical treatment for his wounds at an area hospital, where he spoke with police about being injured during a mugging at a gas station. When he returned home the next day, he buried Shunick's body in a heavily wooded area near an old cemetery in Evangeline Parish.
A few days after law enforcement released an image of his Z71 as a vehicle of interest in the case, Lavergne set fire to his truck in Texas and filed an insurance claim saying the vehicle was stolen. He then purchased an almost identical truck to lessen local suspicion, the document said.
Lavergne is now serving a life sentence in the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola after accepting a plea deal in August 2012 to avoid facing the death penalty.
Nearly a decade after he admitted to killing Shunick, Lavergne continues to ask the courts to reconsider his conviction and sentence.
The Louisiana Supreme Court denied his latest attempt for post-conviction relief in a February ruling.
Collective grief
Ten years ago, it was difficult to find a person in Acadiana who wouldn't recognize Shunick.
Missing person flyers had been posted across the region, and her family kept her story alive in the news media in an effort to bring her home. Shunick's disappearance sparked fear in many, but the search efforts also sparked hope. Eventually, those feelings were largely replaced by grief when it became clear Shunick would not be found alive.
"Marking the anniversary is very important for collective grief," said Marie Collins, executive director of The Family Tree. "There was collective grief when Mickey's incident happened because the entire city was looking for her. She was so well-known in the community and well-liked, so when it happened, the entire community sort of rallied together for this one specific thing. And then, when it came out that she had been murdered and the way it happened, the whole community was, again, collectively grieving."
Families and friends who experience traumatic loss firsthand sometimes remember their loved one on the anniversary of their death or disappearance with public tributes or events.
Other times, they prefer to remember their loved one in a more private way. Shunick's family and friends, who initially shared their story far and wide, have been more private since Lavergne's arrest and on milestone anniversaries such as this one.
"The people who are not immediately impacted — not like her immediate family and friends — they go through that sort of initial shock, but they go on with their lives," Collins said. "But the family lives with the loss every single day. And so no matter what happens in their life, every day they wake up and they know that it's happened to them, to her. And so their grief stays with them. The grief gets to a point where it's bearable, but some days are harder than others. Her birthday is always going to be one that's very difficult. Obviously, the anniversary is going to be difficult."
Shunick's family and friends have honored her memory in a few ways since 2012.
A ghost bike memorial on St. Landry Street remains in place where Shunick was abducted. The Mickey Shunick Memorial Bike Loop, 8-mile bike trail, passes by the memorial.
Mickey's Legacy provides funding for humane services for Acadiana pets in need to honor of the young woman's love for animals.
Charlene "Charlie" Shunick, Mickey's sister, started the Resource Association for Missing People to help raise public awareness about missing people and provide resources for those who are missing a loved one.
"The community remembers her," Collins said, "remembers that she was here, that she impacted people, that her life had meaning and it continues to have meaning."
Staff writers Davide Mamone and Claire Taylor contributed to this report.