Alyssa Walker's time at the National Spelling Bee has come to an end after she incorrectly spelled South Korea's capital, Seoul, as sahoul Wednesday morning during round three of the competition.

Alyssa and five other Louisiana students made it through preliminary round one testing Monday and correctly spelled during round two on Tuesday.

"I'm really glad I got this opportunity," Alyssa, 14, said during a Tuesday afternoon interview with The Acadiana Advocate. "It's been really exciting and challenging."

Three of the six Louisiana students competing this week still have a shot at making it into the finals.

Finalists will be selected Wednesday afternoon based on scores from an earlier preliminary test and their successes through two rounds of spelling on the big stage at the annual competition

Devika Dua, 13, of Ruston; Cal Alexander, 14, of Shreveport; and Isaac Phillips, 14, of Ponchatoula, are still in the running.

Only 50 finalists will be chosen, so it's unclear until an announcement ceremony scheduled to take place at about 3:45 p.m. whether any of the three will move forward.

It is Isaac’s second consecutive year to take part in the spelling bee, and Cal's third.

Zaila Avant-garde, 12, of Harvey was tripped up by vagaries, a word that means random actions or notions. The Clover Lane Home School sixth-grader incorrectly spelled it as vagueries.

Bre'Ann Washington, 14, of Monroe misspelled salvageable as salvigable.

Competition has been fierce. Out of 562 spellers in round two, 518 spelled correctly and 44 misspelled.

Alyssa correctly spelled satrap — a word rooted in Old Persian that refers to a provincial governor — during round two on Tuesday.

"I was really nervous," Alyssa said after round two. "So when I got it right, I was relieved."

Mom was almost as nervous as she was.

"Oh my gosh," Jennifer Walker said with a laugh. "I was a nervous wreck. I was trying to record it, but my hands were shaking so badly, and I was barely able to think. I had no idea how to spell the word."

During her downtime, Alyssa has been exploring Washington, D.C., with her family. Alyssa is most looking forward to visiting The White House this week.

Alyssa just completed eighth grade at Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy in Youngsville. She'll begin her freshman year at Southside High School in Youngsville in August.

She's already aced Algebra II — a course typically taken during junior year of high school — before even starting her freshman year.

"I love math," Alyssa said. "I just love working with numbers and finding the patterns, using the formulas to solve the problems. It's fun."

Lori Vincent, Alyssa's eighth-grade English teacher, called her a "benevolent, responsible, conscientious and well-rounded student."

Alyssa earned more Accelerated Reader points and scored higher on standardized testing in math than anyone else in the school, Vincent said.

"Let's just say at the end-of-the-year school’s awards program, Alyssa had walked the red carpet, climbed the stairs, walked across the stage and still had to humbly wait for the completion of my announcement of all of her accomplishments and recognition," Vincent said.

Alyssa hopes to be a mechanical engineer for Disney one day so she can "help design roller coasters and rides."

She credits her spelling success to her love for reading. Her favorite is The Shadowhunter Chronicles by Cassandra Clare.

"She reads constantly," her mom said. "She's very motivated and driven, very competitive. We're just super proud of her for making it this far."

Spellers ages 7 to 15 compete from all 50 U.S. states, several territories and a number of other countries including Canada, Japan and South Korea. The first round of the 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee began Monday in Maryland. The final round is on Thursday and will air on ESPN.

The winner gets a $50,000 prize, a trip to New York City to appear on "Live with Kelly and Ryan" and a trip to Hollywood to appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

The Advocate's D.C. correspondent Elizabeth Crisp contributed to this report.