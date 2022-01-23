Richard E. D’Aquin, longtime publisher of The Advertiser in Lafayette who was steeped in state and community affairs, died Saturday. He was 94.

A native of Acadiana and an LSU journalism graduate, he entered the news business shortly after college and remained in it most of his life, owning his own community newspapers in the area and serving as chair of the Acadiana Marketing and Publishing Group for Thomson Newspapers Inc.

He started his career with The Advertiser in advertising sales and in 1954 was named editor and publisher of the Rayne Acadian Tribune and Church Point News, both of which were then members of the Murphy Newspaper Chain, which also owned The Advertiser at the time.

He was publisher of The Advertiser for 33 years, retiring in 1995, which including years in which he and newspaper unions oftentimes clashed. As publisher, he also had a passionate interest in local political affairs. Thompson purchased the newspaper in 1962 and eventually sold it to Gannett.

Richard Zuschlag, CEO of Acadian Cos. and an honorary pallbearer, said as publisher D’Aquin “used the newspaper to make Acadiana a better place to raise a family,” promoting the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and helping to raise money for charitable causes and for “hundreds of projects” that benefited Acadiana.

He said D’Aquin as publisher recognized the importance of Acadiana’s success in developing success in Lafayette, as well. He said D’Aquin transformed the newspaper from afternoon to morning publication, which helped grow circulation areawide.

Zuschlag was in his early 20s when he formed Acadian Ambulance to replace patient transfer service that was previously done by local funeral homes. D’Aquin as publisher was keenly interested in seeking ambulance service in Acadiana before and during Acadian’s early years.

“I was a very young guy from Pennsylvania at the time. He watched us for some time before he got involved with helping me. He liked the idea of local government having some oversight over ambulance service,” Zuschlag said.

“When we tried to expand service into Terrebonne Parish he wrote editorials for the Houma newspaper to help us,” Zuschlag said. “That was something that meant a lot to me.”

In addition to his newspaper career, D’Aquin served as an Army officer during the Korean War and retired as a lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Army Reserve. He served on the board of directors of First National Bank and on the BankOne Advisory Board.

He created The Daily Advertiser Milk Fund so that poor children could have access to milk and created The Daily Advertiser Helpline. He served on the board of directors for the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce; he served with the United Way; was the recipient of the 1969 Lafayette Civic Cup Award; and received the Monsignor Sigur Award at the 1995 Bishop’s Charity Ball.

He was president of the Southwest Louisiana Education Foundation, was a charter member of the Louisiana Board of Regents – he served for some 40 years -- and served on the boards of myriad other state and local organizations.

His daughter, Deborah Grissom, said he was “a wonderful father” and “deeply concerned” and involved in the lives of his three children, 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

“He was always preaching about doing the right thing,” and advised his grandchildren that they should “get up, dress up and show up” for important events, she said. “He loved his community deeply and tried to instill that in all of us, as well as helping the needy. He was a wonderful man.”

She said he was revered by his grandchildren. “The grandkids would say when he talked with them, even at crowded events, if was like they were the only people in the room.”

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 p.m. Monday at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. A wake will be held at the church at 1 p.m., followed by the Rosary at 2 p.m.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Mayeux D’Aquin; his parents, Edmond D’Aquin Sr. and the former Louise D’Aquin, both of New Orleans; brothers, Edmund D’Aquin Jr. of Crowley and Robert D’Aquin of Lake Arthur; a sister, Catherine Williams of Lafayette.

Monsignor Chester Arceneaux, pastor, will be the celebrant.