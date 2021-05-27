The Vermilion River through Lafayette remains high from the heavy rain that fell nearly two weeks ago, but local, state and federal money are on their way for projects designed to improve drainage and protect property in Lafayette and other Acadiana communities.
More than six inches of rain fell in Lafayette in six hours on May 17, David Cheramie, CEO of the Bayou Vermilion District, said Wednesday. A few days later additional rain fell. By comparison, the deluge of August 2016 brought about 30 inches of rain in 30 hours, flooding hundreds of homes in Lafayette Parish.
The Vermilion River in Lafayette rose dramatically on May 17, Cheramie said, from 11.75 feet up to 15.25 feet. By Wednesday, the river was down to about 14 feet, which is moderate flood stage.
Water in coulees in Lafayette are stagnant, waiting for the Cypress Island Swamp to finish draining. The river is moving so fast, Cheramie said, that water can't drain from the coulees.
$20 million allotted for emergency Lafayette drainage projects, including spot Vermilion River dredging
Rain drains into ditches and coulees that eventually empty into the Vermilion River. It probably will take another week for the river to return to normal because water is still draining into it from the Cypress Island Swamp, Cheramie said. The swamp serves as a natural detention area. When the river flows north during flood events, it's emptying into the swamp.
Millions of local tax dollars have been spent since the August 2016 flood to catch up on cleaning ditches and coulees that were neglected for years. The City Council on May 20, authorized an emergency allocation of about $20 million to accelerate drainage work.
About $5 million of the $20 million will be used to dredge spots in the Vermilion River that have silted up, impeding the flow of water, especially where concrete coulees enter the river.
The Corps of Engineers' fiscal year 2022 civil works budget will include $50 million to spot dredge the Vermilion River, Congressman Clay Higgins, R-Lafayette, announced Friday.
Higgins and the Corps in February 2020 released the findings of a hydraulic assessment by the Watershed Flood Center at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. The study found the $150 million cost to dredge the entire Vermilion River was too high for preventing only about 175 homes from flooding again.
Additional federal money will be coming to Lafayette Parish and other Acadiana communities from the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Thursday that Lafayette Parish will be awarded $4.7 million for its Coulee Mine East detention pond project, which involves building a landscaped detention pond.
The allocation is part of a $61.6 million for 16 projects in the state, part of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative. The funding comes from the $1.2 billion in federal mitigation money awarded to the state in September.
Church Point in Acadia Parish was awarded $2.9 million to build two detention ponds and elevate equipment and controls and install a new generator and transfer switch at its wastewater treatment facility.
One of the projects approved in the list announced Thursday is $749,000 to build a floodwall for the Coushatta Casino Resort wastewater treatment plant in Allen Parish.
Additionally, the cities of Scott, Lake Charles, Denham Springs, West Monroe and Washington Parish were selected for a buyout and elevation program, part of a Design Support Pilot for flood-prone areas, to which the state directed $100 million.
The project will buy out Scott homes in the 100-year floodplain, including properties at risk of being overtaken by Coulee Mine due to channel erosion, according to a spokesperson for Office of Community Development Director Pat Forbes. The banks of the coulee have eroded over time, reducing any buffer between homes and the coulee, endangering the homes, some of which are prone to flooding every five years, according to models.
Several other flood-improvement projects in Acadiana were approved for funding in March through the Louisiana Watershed Initiative.
Vermilion and Cameron parishes, both part of the Mermentau Basin, were awarded $25 million for a project to link existing drainage laterals along Highway 82, widen downstream channels and install new gates at the East End Locks, in additional to other drainage projects to manage water flow and storage in the basin.
Also in March, Vermilion Parish was awarded $10 million to buy properties that repeatedly flood or to elevate and rebuild properties in flood-prone areas.
St. Landy Parish was approved for $2.97 million in March for a Three Mile Lake backwater flood reduction project that will include installing a closure structure across Two Mile Bayou, building a dike and replacing three pipe dainage structures.
Finally, Evangeline and Rapides parishes were awarded $2.2 million in March for Bayou Cocodrie runoff retention and critical infrastructure improvements.