With at least one developer ready to apply for assistance, the Downtown Economic Development District board on Monday approved preliminary application procedures and adopted the Downtown Lafayette Action Plan as its master plan.
The Downtown EDD is one of five economic development districts in the city of Lafayette created in late 2019 by the outgoing City-Parish Council. Each collects a sales tax within their district to be spent within their respective district to support economic development by building things like sidewalks, sewerage improvements and drainage.
"The intent is not to wholly fund any private development," Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority said. "Every project is infrastructure."
The Downtown Development Authority is a "sponsor" but the EDD board decides where to spend the tax dollars.
Approximately $635,000 has been collected by the Downtown EDD through October, Kevin Blanchard, executive director of the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority, which is serving as administrator of the Downtown EDD.
Lafayette City Council members serve as the EDD boards, but not in their capacity as City Council members. The Downtown EDD is the only one ready to begin accepting applications.
The funding request procedure for the Downtown EDD includes an exhibit listing three tiers of general projects for which the EDD funds may be used.
The Tier 1 projects include sidewalks and street lighting; parking garages; water and wastewater improvements; drainage improvements; streetscaping including signage and bike racks; gateway and safety improvements for increasing pedestrian and bicycle connectivity to adjacent neighborhoods; landscaping and hardscaping such as additional plantings, rain gardens, irrigation and hose connections; roadway and road access upgrades; bollards on Jefferson Street for closing streets to vehicles; and electronic parking meter kiosks and associated software for remote paying and real-time reporting.
Tier 2 projects include electric utility infrastructure like extending electrical lines; design, demolition of buildings, site clearing and site preparation; design, renovation or rehabilitation of structures; environmental due diligence; downtown PARC improvements; recycling center for downtown businesses; culturally-centered public art; a pedestrian friendly food truck plaza; a skate park; a downtown dog park; and misters for combatting summer heat.
Tier 3 includes design, renovate, relocate, expand and/or construct public infrastructure, including public buildings, plazas, parks and parking facilities, with special consideration given to adjudicated, blighted or vacant property in the EDD; assist with renovating or expanding the Acadiana Center for the Arts; support the planning and development of homelessness solutions; and design, renovate, expand and/or construct improvements to the first flood of the Vermilion Garage for retail, restaurants, public restrooms and/or a police station.
The tiers are not "etched in granite," Baton Rouge attorney Charles Landry said at Monday's meeting. The board may move project priorities from one tier to another and add projects not in any tier, he said.