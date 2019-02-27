Mardi Gras is in full swing, and that means extra safety precautions should be taken by drivers, pedestrians and paradegoers.
Workers with Lafayette Consolidated Government will place barricades along the parade route Thursday, and they will remain up through Wednesday. The route begins at Simcoe and Surrey streets, makes its way to Lafayette Street in front of the federal courthouse, to Vermilion Street before turning right onto Johnston Street, and then to North College Road and Gate 1 of Cajun Field at Reinhardt Drive.
Barricades will be placed to allow for turning lanes and major crossovers along Johnston Street and North College Road.
Motorists are asked to use alternate routes when possible, allow extra time to get to their destinations and exercise additional caution and patience while crews are on the roadways.
The Lafayette Police Department will close all streets on and around the parade route one hour before the parades begin.
All streets will remain closed until the completion of the last parade. No streets will be open until all citizens have been removed from the area and vehicles are able to travel safely.
In addition, Lafayette police have cautioned all spectators to remain behind barricades during parades and to refrain from tampering with barricades in any way.
The Police Department also issued a reminder that indecent exposure is illegal — even during Mardi Gras. They cautioned spectators against climbing trees or throwing anything at floats or riders.
Workers will immediately follow the last float, moving barricades to the sides of the roads and cleaning up litter and debris along the entire parade route.
Lafayette Mardi Gras parades
Saturday
Lafayette Children's Parade, Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
(partial route from downtown Lafayette Public Library to Cajundome Boulevard)
Krewe of Bonaparte Parade, Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.
Monday
Queen Evangeline's Parade, Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Tuesday
King Gabriel's Parade, Lafayette, 10 a.m.
Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade, Lafayette, 1 p.m.
Townsquare Media Independent Parade, Lafayette, 2 p.m.