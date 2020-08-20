Lafayette Parish voters will have two new options for casting early votes for the Presidential election this fall.
The Lafayette City and Parish Councils have approved two new early voting sites, one at the Martin Luther King Center on Cora Street in north Lafayette and the other at the East Regional of the Lafayette Parish Public Library on La Neuville Road in Youngsville to serve south Lafayette.
Voters also may continue to cast early ballots at the Registrar of Voters Office at 1010 Lafayette St., Suite 313 in downtown Lafayette.
For decades the Registrar of Voters Office in Lafayette has been the only early voting site in the parish. Few parking spots are available during weekday hours near the building, making it difficult for the elderly and physically challenged voters to park nearby. The League of Women Voters has pushed in recent years for a better option.
On Tuesday, the City and Parish Councils agreed to establish a new early voting site at the Martin Luther King Center to be funded by LCG by transferring money from the Clifton Chenier Cultural Plaza project to the Parish General Fund. An agreement setting forth the terms of the temporary site expires Dec. 31, 2023. The cost is expected to be between $41,000 and $45,000 to set up the site.
The ordinances will be submitted to the Louisiana Secretary of State, which is the chief elections officer in the state, and Lafayette Parish Registrar Charlene Meaux-Menard.
Establishing the MLK early voting site follows a vote of the councils in July to enter into a memorandum of understanding with the cities of Youngsville and Broussard. Those cities will reimburse Lafayette Consolidated Government for the costs of the temporary early voting site at the East Regional library. It is expected to cost about $45,000 to set the site up and about $10,000-12,000 a year thereafter.
LCG also must sign a memorandum of understanding with the Louisiana State Department, Louisiana Secretary of State, Registrar of Voters Office and the library, according to the ordinance.
The agreement, in which Youngsville and Broussard split the cost of the early voting site, ends Dec. 31, 2022. After that, the parish would have to pay the costs.