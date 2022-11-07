NEW IBERIA — From an early age, Phebe Hayes relished reading history.
But even as a girl, she knew that the history she was taught in her public schools missed wide swaths of history she knew to be relevant and true.
In junior high, she studied Louisiana history, and there was little if anything on Black Louisianians like Hayes. The class presented something like a mere “tourism” journey into the state’s past, she recalled. That provided a lesson to her and, eventually, a mission.
Hayes’ mission included, in retirement, founding the Iberia African American Historical Society in 2017 and researching, or inspiring research, into the history of Black people in her parish.
On Saturday, from 2 to 4 p.m., the society will present a “soft” opening of its new research center on the second floor of The Shadows Visitors Center, 320 E. Main St., in downtown New Iberia. There, it will show visitors what is available in the way of Black history locally as well as provide services made available to patrons.
Like her mother, Hayes as a young woman chose a career of teaching. But unlike her mother, who taught home economics, she studied speech pathology, retiring in 2013 as professor of communicative disorders and dean of the College of General Studies at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
In retirement and working as a library volunteer, she found a shelved book on physicians in Iberia Parish. All the doctors included in the text were White and male, she recalled, which baffled her.
She remembered an honored local Black physician, George W. Diggs Sr., whose identity, service and sacrifice were not recognized in the library book. There were many other Black physicians, she recalled, who served their community well.
“Not all of the doctors were White,” she said . In fact, she knew of three physicians and a dentist who were run out of Iberia Parish in 1944 after violent conflicts between local Black leaders and the NAACP and the White power structure in the parish, which was represented by the sheriff and school superintendent.
She also noted that there were few local acknowledgements of military service by Black men and women, although her own ancestors had served in the military going back to the Civil War.
The absence of information on Black people — their daily lives and their community contributions — created a dearth of historical information in Iberia and elsewhere. That presented a challenge to her — she believed she needed to broaden the available historical knowledge of Black people and to better teach her community.
“There are things going on now that are still related to White supremacy of the past. I don’t believe in preaching. I’m a scholar. I believe in researching and teaching. Then it’s up to the people,” she said.
The society has had some successes, including securing several historical markers about Black history in New Iberia and presenting speakers to public audiences. Establishing this center through the historical society represents a big step forward.
What started her on her mission was the fact that “there is a void in the literature, in the public spaces of the true history of our areas.” There’s an abundance of information all around the community that has to be gathered and presented, she said. The center will help do that.
“We want to commemorate that history. That’s the way to teach the children,” she said. “Our people were here and they did incredible things.”
Hayes said the National Trust for Historic Preservation and The Shadows-on-the-Teche invited the historical society to establish residency at The Shadows by way of an office.
“That was very generous of them. They value our work,” she said. “I wanted something more, a public space, where people could look at primary documents, which provide the evidence for the history we are teaching.”
The society and its partners — The Shadows and the University of Louisiana at Lafayette — are digitizing documents of importance about Black soldiers and sailors during the Civil War. People in the community are lending materials to be digitized for permanent collection, which will be available free of charge to researchers and to people with an interest.
“Sometimes people don’t know where to look for primary documents, to access records, for books and libraries. We are adding to collections that are more relevant to our research,” she said. “We hope for residency program.”
Hayes said John Sharp, assistant director for research at the Center for Louisiana Studies at UL Lafayette, and Cheylon Woods, archivist at UL Lafayette’s Ernest J. Gaines Center, have traveled to New Iberia to collect copies of the Ebony Journal, a Black newspaper, to digitize them and preserve them. She said the expertise of Sharp and Woods have been valuable to the historical society.
Eventually, Hayes said, researchers at the center may delve into the records and do papers and manuscripts for books. Hayes and local poet Margaret Simon have co-authored a book on Dr. Emma Wakefield-Paillet, the first Black woman to graduate from medical school in Louisiana. She graduated in 1879 and practiced her profession starting that year. Wakefield-Paillet eventually left Louisiana and practiced medicine in California.
Patricia Kahle, who recently retired as director at Shadows on the Teche, said grant money from the federal Institute of Museum and Library Services helped start the effort at the Shadows to digitize records. Kahle, who has worked at the Shadows for 40 years, is continuing as interim leader there until her replacement is selected.
She said she and others had researched the papers and records of the David Weeks family and his descendants, who built and owned the Shadows from 1834 to 1958, before it was donated to the National Trust for Historic Preservation. In addition to researching the Weeks papers, Kahle sought to compile biographies of former slaves on the sugar plantation.
“We did as much as we could,” Kahle said. The collection includes some inventories and letters, but, she said, “we had to hunt to get nuggets of information” on the enslaved residents.
Jordan Richardson is operating the fledgling center as an archivist now, getting the project off the ground, Hayes said. Grant money is providing equipment and some manpower, and personnel on the second floor will digitize records, family photos, diaries, service records, school yearbooks and additional information to more completely reveal the history of Black people in Iberia Parish. Personnel will include two college interns and two high school assistants.
On Saturday, Richardson will facilitate the open house, which will include presentations and discussions involving Hayes, who will discuss why the center was founded and developed; Woods, who will discuss the importance of community research centers; and professor Ian Beamish, who will discuss the impact of the historical center on education at UL Lafayette.
Officially named the Iberia African American Historical Center for Research and Learning, Richardson said the historical center will work with partners such as the nearby Bayou Teche Museum, Iberia Parish Public Library, the UL Lafayette history department and the Guilbeau Center for Public History at the university to collect and record information.
Richardson said Iberia Parish is similar to other Southern communities of its size, with a history of slavery and the formerly enslaved staying and working the land and building their lives through Reconstruction and beyond. In such places, he said, descendants are tied to the land.
“I am here as long as they want me to stay,” said Richardson, a Morgan City native. “We are establishing the center for the community to use. We are encouraging them to bring materials in to help researchers, scholars and anyone who wants to study.”
If you go
The Iberia African American Historical Society will host a “soft opening” of The Iberia African American Historical Society Center for Research and Learning from 2-4 p.m. Nov. 12 at the Shadows Visitor Center, 320 E. Main St., New Iberia. The center’s hours will be from 9:30-3, Thursday through Saturday