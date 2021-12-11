The Lafayette City and Parish Council districts must be redrawn before the next election in 2023 in large part because of the population growth in and around Youngsville and the loss of residents in minority districts over the past 10 years.
The current council districts were drawn based on population measured in the 2010 U.S. Census. Results of the 2020 Census were released in August. Lafayette Parish as a whole saw a 9% increase in population, with 241,753 residents.
The city of Youngsville, according to the Census, grew by 96.5%, an increase of 7,824 from 2010.
Ideally, based on the 2020 parish population, each Lafayette Parish Council district should include about 44,318 people. If a single council district's population deviates from 44,318 by more than 5%, all of the districts must be redrawn to try to get each as close to 44,318 as possible.
It's unclear how far the districts may deviate once they're redrawn. Parish Council Chairman John Guilbeau said he was told the new districts can deviate up to 10% from the ideal population. The state statute, La. R.S. 33:1411 is vague, saying "substantial variation" in the districts triggers realignment.
Three out of five Parish Council districts exceed the 5% deviation threshhold. Councilman Josh Carlson's District 3 in the southeastern section of the parish that includes Youngsville and Broussard had 62,981 residents with the 2020 Census, a gain of 18,663, a deviation of 42% from the ideal of 44,318 per district.
The district that abutts Carlson's district, Council Chairman John Guilbeau's District 4, bound by Verot School Road and Johnston Street, gained 4,438 residents, producing a deviation of 10%.
The Parish Council's only majority minority district in the northeastern part of the parish represented by Councilman A.B. Rubin contained 39,175 residents in 2020, a deviation of minus 12% from the ideal, so it needs to pick up about 5,143 residents when the districts are redrawn.
"District 3 needs to get smaller geographically," demographer Mike Hefner, owner of Geographic Planning and Demographic Services in Scott, said.
Redrawing the districts will involve figuring out where to place people shed from District 3. If the receiving district or districts then exceed the ideal number with the new residents, Hefner said, those districts also will have to shed residents to another district.
"It's a domino effect," he said.
When redrawing Congressional districts, Hefner said, each absolutely must remain within 5% of the ideal population. There's a little more wiggle room on the local level, he said, especially when trying to maintain majority minority districts.
There are other rules, such as the requirement that a district should contain whole precincts when possible and maintain communities of interest, those where people have similar interests, needs and issues.
For instance, on the surface it may seem logical to extend Rubin's district south to pick up residents in districts 3 and 4 which need to shed residents, Hefner said. But residents in northern Lafayette Parish have little in common with those in the southeast around Broussard and Youngsville.
"Most people identify with a certain part of town," he said. "We try to keep them together so they have more of a voice in their area being represented."
Political party does not play a role in redrawing local districts.
"On the state level it does," he said.
In the city of Lafayette, four of the five City Council districts exceed the 5% deviation threshhold, so they have to be redrawn, too.
District 5, a majority minority district in the northeastern part of the city, a seat held by Councilman Glenn Lazard, lost 2,960 residents, deviating from the ideal population by 12%.
Councilwoman Nanette Cook's District 4 in the south and southeastern part of the city saw the biggest change, a gain of 3,970 residents, producing a 16% deviation from the ideal of 24,275 people per district.
Each council put money in their respective budgets to pay for a demographer to redraw their district lines, Veronica Williams, clerk of the councils, said. By March 1, she said, both councils must adopt ordinances stating their intentions to redraw districts.
Lafayette Consolidated Government issued a request for qualifications to demographers Nov. 17, with a Dec. 17 deadline to apply. Each council can hire a different demographer if they want.
Guilbeau said he'd like the Parish Council's demographer to produce two to three maps for councilmen to consider and discuss.
"It's our prerogative to suggest some changes," he said.
Historically, elected officials like to keep their districts untouched as much as possible.
The new district maps must be approved by June of 2023. The next council election is in October 2023.
The nine-district Lafayette Parish School Board is going to face similar issues.
School Board District 9 in southern Lafayette Parish, which includes the city of Youngsville and is represented by Donald Aguillard, gained more than 15,000 residents since 2010, deviating 56% from the ideal district population of 26,861, Hefner said.
Two majority minority School Board districts lost population. Districct 3 in northern Lafayette represented by Elroy Broussard lost 6,129 residents, deviating by 23% from the ideal, and Distrit 4 in the northeast section of the city and parish, represented by Themi Chassion, lost 5,374 residents, a negative deviation of 20%.