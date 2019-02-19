Mardi Gras parades get under way in Lafayette this weekend and that means barricades are going up along roadways on the parade route.
Workers with Lafayette Consolidated Government will begin placing barricades along the parade route starting at 8 a.m. Thursday from Simcoe and Surrey streets to Vermilion at Johnston streets, and starting at 8 a.m. Friday from Vermilion at Johnston Street to North College Road to Gate 1 of Cajun Field at Reinhardt Drive.
Barricades will be placed to allow for turning lanes and major crossovers along Johnston Street and North College Road.
Motorists are asked to use alternate routes when possible, allow extra time to get to their destinations and exercise additional caution and patience while crews are on the roadways.
The first parade of Lafayette’s Mardi Gras season is the Krewe de Canailles, a unique, human-powered parade without barricades that starts at 7 p.m. Friday on Jefferson Street at Cypress Street near the underpass downtown.
Lafayette’s canine krewe, the Krewe des Chiens, returns to downtown after a one-year hiatus. The parade strolls through downtown Lafayette at 2 p.m. Saturday, beginning at the federal courthouse on Lafayette Street.
The final and largest parade this weekend features the Krewe of Carnivale en Rio. The Rio parade is scheduled to roll at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
The Lafayette Police Department will close all streets on and around the parade route one hour before the parades begin. The Rio parade crosses Evangeline Thruway, so all traffic on that highway will be temporarily closed when the parade rolls.
All streets will remain closed until the completion of the last parade. No streets will be open until all citizens have been removed from the area and vehicles are able to travel safely.
Workers will immediately follow the last float, moving barricades to the sides of the roads and cleaning up litter and debris along the entire parade route.
Public works will follow a similar barricade placement schedule starting again Feb. 28 for the parades leading up to and including Mardi Gras day.
Lafayette Mardi Gras parades
Friday, Feb. 22
Krewe des Canailles Walking Parade, Lafayette, 7 p.m.
(From downtown to Warehouse 535)
Saturday, Feb. 23
Krewe Des Chiens Parade, Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Krewe of Carnival en Rio Parade, Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, March 2
Lafayette Children's Parade, Lafayette, 12:30 p.m.
(partial route from Lafayette Public Library to Cajundome Boulevard)
Krewe of Bonaparte Parade, Lafayette, 6:30 p.m.
Monday, March 4
Queen Evangeline's Parade, Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, March 5
King Gabriel's Parade, Lafayette, 10 a.m.
Lafayette Mardi Gras Festival Parade, Lafayette, 1 p.m.
Townsquare Media Independent Parade, Lafayette, 2 p.m.