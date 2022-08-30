Multiple fire crews were dispatched to a commercial fire at Acadiana High School on Monday evening. Firefighters said they observed smoke coming from the roof of a portable building.
Scott Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said the fire started around 8 p.m. inside a butler building housed on the campus.
An investigation ruled the fire accidental in nature, however, the investigation regarding the exact cause is ongoing. Authorities said, the room where the fire started sustained moderate fire and smoke damage, while a neighboring classroom sustained minor smoke damage.
Sonnier said the classrooms where the fire originated were not occupied at the time of the fire.