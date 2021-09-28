Three members of the North Lafayette Redevelopment Authority board appointed three new commissioners Tuesday during the board's first meeting in five years.
Chairwoman Shytishia "Sam" Flugence has been trying to resurrect the board since at least May, despite its dormancy since 2016, the resignation of several board members and the refusal by some appointing authorities to appoint replacements.
Flugence and board members Rickey Hardy and Ivan Ledet unanimously voted Tuesday to appoint three new board members. Cory Levier will fill the seat that state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux, D-Lafayette, is supposed to fill. Levier unsuccessfully challenged Boudreaux for his Senate District 24 seat in 2019.
Tracie Millard will fill the seat that state Rep. Vincent Pierre, D-Lafayette, is supposed to fill. Christopher Bernard will fill the seat that is supposed to be filled with an appointment by the City-Parish District 3 councilman, now City Council District 1 represented by Pat Lewis.
Flugence's appointment expires Thursday, but state legislation creating the Authority allows board members to serve until a new appointment is made.
Boudreaux, Pierre, Lewis and District 5 City Councilman Glenn Lazard, who has appointing authority for Flugence's seat, all said they will not at this time make new appointments to the board of commissioners.
Legislation also allows board members to appoint new interim board members to fill vacancies that haven't been filled by the appointing authority in more than 30 days.
Tuesday's appointments bring the board to six members. Seven is a full board. Commissioner Brent Celestine, whose term expired in 2019, submitted his resignation last week. The appointing authority for his seat is the state representative for House District 96, Marcus Bryant.
Several residents asked the NLRA board what its plan is for spending $250,000 Mayor-President Josh Guillory allocated in the 2021-22 budget. The money was removed by the City Council but Guillory vetoed the line item. It may be up for a veto override vote Oct. 5.
Flugence said the board will develop a plan. it has the authority to work with other agencies, levy taxes or secure federal Community Development Block Grant funds.
At least some of the $250,000 will be used to hired an executive director and secretary so that those tasks don't fall on board members as they have in the past, she said.
Tina Shelvin-Bingham said $250,000 isn't enough to address the needs in north Lafayette like housing and economic development. Saying she's tired of the northside settling for pennies, Shelvin-Bingham suggested the NLRA ask city-parish officials for some of the $85.5 million alloted in federal American Recovery Plan Act funds.
"Is this committee ready to make a stand and say we want X amount of dollars for the northside of town for redevelopment?" she asked. "Are we going to make the right ask for our community?"
Lafayette Parish was awarded $47.46 million from ARPA. The city was awarded $38.25 million. The City and Parish Councils zeroed out all funding in Guillory's plan for spending the money, but Guillory used his veto power to restore $22 million in city ARPA funds for seven projects in the city, six in downtown. That leaves only $16.25 million in city ARPA funds.