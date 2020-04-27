In times of trial and turmoil, many of us rely on the comfort of faith and fellowship.
Public safety imperatives have robbed us of some of that, but that doesn’t mean we cannot worship through the benefits of modern technology.
To help make that happen, The Acadiana Advocate, in partnership with Camelot Senior Living, are proud to announce the launch of Faith in the Community.
This online directory will include information on how to stream virtual services and allow easy access to donate to a local place of worship.
“We are a faith-based company,” said Bob Richardson, chief spokesperson for CCI, the parent organization for Camelot Senior Living. “We take a lot of pride in being caring and compassionate with our residents and patients that we are blessed to serve.”
Richardson said he and many other CCI staff have embraced the virtual services now being offered by most churches and houses of worship.
“It’s great that people can get plugged in. You feel connected when you have that ability to have that experience, even when it is online,” he said. “If this were 20 years ago, this would not be possible. Technology can be a wonderful thing.”
Since officials enacted stay-at-home orders throughout Louisiana amid the spread of the novel coronavirus, many houses of worship have transitioned to posting online videos of their services. This directory allows individuals to stay connected to their faith-based organization while abiding by state orders and social distancing requirements.
“We expect this will allow access to hundreds of churches, temples and places of worship to millions of our digital audience from their home,” said John Georges, owner of The Acadiana Advocate.
To have your religious congregation or faith-based organization included in the directory at no cost, please visit www.theacadianaadvocate.com/faith to submit your information.
To view the listings, please visit https://www.theacadianaadvocate.com/faithinthecommunity.