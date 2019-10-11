Retired Sgt. 1st Class Michael Gary got the surprise of a lifetime Friday when Chevrolet and Military Warriors Support Foundation presented him with a new car.
Gary was born in Lafayette and raised in Abbeville. He joined the United States Army National Guard in 1983 with a sense of duty and love of his country. He served in Abbeville, New Iberia and in Iraq. It was during his deployment to Iraq that he sustained combat-related injuries.
During his time in the Army National Guard, Gary was awarded medals for his bravery and service to our country, including the Purple Heart, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal and Iraq Campaign Medal.
The new car and special ceremony was part of the “Everyday Hero” program, a partnership between Acadiana Chevy dealers and the Military Warriors Support Foundation, to recognize combat-wounded veterans for their service and sacrifice.
Gary was taken on a Cajun Food Tour on Friday and was told they would stop at the Mouton House for a special recognition of his service to our country. But the new car came as a surprise.
“It is important for us as local dealers to be active contributors in our local communities,” said Jesse Luquette Jr., president of the Super Chevy Dealers of Acadiana. “This presentation is about honoring one of our local heroes who has sacrificed so much to provide us our freedom. Through great partners like the Military Warriors Support Foundation and local Chevy dealerships around the country, we can honor brave heroes, tell their stories and promote the Foundation so it can continue to help veterans in need.”
Gary now lives in Maurice with his wife, Floreda. The couple loves spending time with their two daughters and their families.