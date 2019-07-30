Laws and policies were followed in the hiring of former Lafayette Housing Authority Executive Director Walter Guillory by Lafayette Consolidated Government, a spokesperson said.
Guillory's hiring July 2 by the parks and recreation department has come under fire because the former long-time LHA director pleaded guilty to federal felony charges in 2014 and served time in federal prison for bid-rigging and accepting bribes.
His new job as athletics programs supervisor is a civil service position that requires by law compliance with certain procedures for advertising vacant posts and requires applicants to take and pass the civil service exam.
"We conducted an internal review to confirm that laws and policies were followed with this hire," Cydra Wingerter, chief communications officer, said in an email Tuesday evening. "To my knowledge, the review has been completed."
The vacant position was advertised April 26 by the LCG civil service department, Wingerter wrote. The application deadline was May 10. Guillory applied for the position, she said, and took the required civil service exam.
The civil service department, Wingerter wrote, compiled a list of employees up for a promotion and new applicants for the job. The list, which included Guillory's name, was given to Parks and Recreation Department Director Gerald Boudreaux, who interviewed Guillory and "selected (him) as the best qualified candidate for the athletics program supervisor position."
Neither the law nor civil service rules prohibit someone with a prior felony conviction from being hired as athletics programs supervisor, according to Wingerter.
Civil service rules, she wrote, say an application for employment shall be rejected if the individual previously was dismissed from the public service "for delinquency or misconduct within the past seven years preceding the application filing deadline."
"Mr. Guillory’s application was not rejected because he had not been dismissed from public service within the seven years preceding the application deadline of May 10, 2019," Wingerter wrote.
Guillory played baseball at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and spent two years playing minor league baseball. He was LHA executive director from 1998 until he resigned in 2010 when an audit uncovered several problems.
After his release from federal prison, Guillory worked several jobs. His latest before joining LCG was with the recreation department for the city of Pineville, where he worked from Nov. 20, 2017, until June 27.