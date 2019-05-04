Two major tax renewals on the Lafayette ballot were approved overwhelmingly by voters in Saturday’s election.
The renewal for the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office millage passed with roughly 67 percent for and 33 percent against, and the Teche-Vermilion Fresh Water District millage passed with nearly 77 percent approval from voters in the four-parish voting area.
The sheriff's office measure asked voters to renew an 8.76-mill parish wide property tax for 10 years.
The tax is forecast to generate about $20 million a year for the general fund of the sheriff's office to cover primarily payroll, but also operations, training and equipment.
In total, 10,144 voters cast ballots on the sheriff’s office measure, including over 1,900 voters who submitted early voting ballots.
The other big measure – the Teche-Vermilion Fresh Water District item – called on voters in Lafayette, Iberia, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes to renew a 1.5-mill property tax that is projected to generate roughly $5 million per year for 10 years.
The millage will cover a series of pumps, weirs, siphons and other equipment, and operating expenses for the system that keeps water in the Vermilion River and Bayou Teche clean and fresh.
Voters in the four parishes first approved the property tax in the 1970s, allowing the fresh water district to operate and maintain its own equipment and build a reserve for major repairs and replacements.
Before the project, water from the Vermilion River and Bayou Teche was stagnant and polluted because fresh water from the Atchafalaya River was cut off due to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers construction on the river’s levees.
Across the four parishes, 18,215 voters turned out to vote on the tax measure. Over 4,300 of those residents cast early ballots.
Separate tax items on the ballots in Iberia Parish, St. Martin Parish and Vermilion Parish also passed.
In Iberia Parish, a parish-wide renewal of a 6.15-mill property tax for schools passed with nearly 79 percent approval.
In St. Martin Parish, a parish-wide renewal of a 7.91-mill property tax for schools passed with nearly 72 percent of the vote.
In Vermilion Parish, a proposed half percent sales tax in Abbeville passed with almost 71 percent support. The new tax is expected to generate $1.4 million per year starting Oct. 1. The money will be used to provide raises to city employees.
Advocate staff reporter Claire Taylor contributed to this report.