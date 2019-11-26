Researchers at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette have developed an artificial intelligence system that can predict epileptic seizures up to an hour before they occur, according to a statement from the university.
The system will give people suffering from epilepsy warning that a seizure is imminent, enabling them to take medication — or alert a friend, relative or medical professional. It had an accuracy rate of 99.6 percent based on results of electroencephalogram (EEG) tests that monitored brain signals of 22 patients at the Boston Children’s Hospital, according to the university.
Epileptic seizures can currently be predicted with EEG tests conducted in hospitals or other medical settings, followed by predictive modeling, a process that relies on statistics. The artificial intelligence technology developed at UL relies on EEG tests and predictive modeling simultaneously, resulting in earlier and more accurate detection, according to the statement.
Dr. Magdy Bayoumi and Dr. Hisham Daoud, researchers in the university’s Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, led a team who developed the system.
Bayoumi said the next step in the process is developing a way to bring the system to people who have epilepsy. UL researchers are developing a customized computer chip that could be placed inside a smartphone or wristwatchlike device and synchronized with sensors embedded in headgear similar to a swimmer’s cap. The chip would wirelessly predict epileptic seizures by monitoring brain seizures.
“Bringing this technology from a medical setting to everyday life would greatly improve quality of life for people who have epilepsy. There would be a medical benefit for them, and a significant psychological one as well,” he said.
Information about UL researchers' work was recently noted by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers, and is being published widely in scientific publications.