Earthen spoils, stretching across the center of this photograph, contribute to blocking the flow of water from slews that empty into the Williams Canal, foreground, pointed out by Dean Wilson, founder and executive director of the Atchafalaya Basinkeeper, during a Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 tour of the canal, used by Bayou Bridge Pipeline builders. The Basinkeeper says this is a failure by Bayou Brigde to do all of the construction remediation work required under their permit. The Basinkeeper, Gulf Restoration Network and the Louisiana Crawfish Producers Association-West filed a complaint with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Monday.