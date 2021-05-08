The body of a missing Lafayette man was recovered Friday from the Little Atchafalaya River in St. Martin Parish.
Robert Schoeffler, 81, was found around 6 p.m. Friday, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced Saturday morning. Schoeffler had been missing since an April 29 boat collision.
Schoeffler was operating a 16-foot vessel with a passenger on board when another vessel collided with them around 2 p.m. April 29 on the Little Atchafalaya River about two miles south of the Butte La Rose Welcome Center Boat Launch, LDWF said in a news release.
Schoeffler and the passenger, who were not wearing personal flotation devices, were ejected into the water. The passenger was able to swim back to the vessel, according to the news release, but Schoeffler did not resurface.
The operator of the other boat was unconscious but remained in his vessel as it took on water, LDWF said. A good Samaritan was able to recover the operator of that vessel before it sank. The operator was airlifted to Ochsner Lafayette General, where he remained in critical condition as of Saturday morning.
Search crews with the enforcement division of Wildlife and Fisheries along with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office and the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene on April 29 and continued searching for Schoeffler in the days following the collision.
Wildlife and Fisheries will be the lead investigative agency for the fatal boating incident.