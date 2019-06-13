An entire block of property near downtown Lafayette that includes an historic brick building that was nearly torn down for the interstate 49 Connector is being eyed for redevelopment.
The proposal could be an economic boost to downtown Lafayette, returning to commerce buildings and land that have sat vacant for more than a decade.
The block in question is bordered by 2nd, 3rd, Cypress and Grant streets and most recently housed Coburn's Supply.
According to court records, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development purchased the property and buildings in 2009 for $3.5 million with plans to demolish the structures for an I-49 Connector interchange.
Residents pushed the DOTD in 2014 to hold off on razing the brick building, believed to have been constructed in the late 1800s or early 1900s, while officials investigated its historical significance. The building is one of the oldest surviving buildings in downtown and once housed Merchant's Grocer Co.
Meanwhile, plans for the I-49 interchange were revised and the property is no longer needed for the interchange.
The Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority, a public trust whose mission is to create housing and other projects that benefit the city and parish, is negotiating with the DOTD to lease the property. The land and buildings sit across 2nd Street from the LPTFA campus that includes its office, artist lofts, buildings leased to businesses, two recently purchased warehouses and vacant land where the LPTFA is planning to build apartments.
The LPTFA and DOTD signed a letter of intent in July 2018. Rebekke Miller, LPTFA program coordinator, said the two may be just weeks away from signing a cooperative endeavor agreement for LPTFA to lease the property. The authority proposed a 99-year lease agreement for $44,983 per year, but it has not been signed and is under negotiation, she said.
Ideally, the authority would like to buy the property, but Miller said it's complicated because the federal government is involved.
"Some of the money used when they bought the property was from the federal government," she said. "In order for us to actually acquire the property, it's going to have to be unwound at the federal level."
The LPTFA is negotiating with a potential tenant for the historic building, but those connected to the project say no agreement has been signed. They won't discuss publicly the identity of the potential occupant.
"We are in negotiations with a possible tenant for the building," Chairman Pat Magee said. "However, if that deal falls through, we are certainly going to be open minded about enhancing the property for the benefit of the city."
Several sources suggested CGI Technologies and Solutions is considering the property to expand its operations in Lafayette.
Will LaBar, CGI vice president, said he is not in a position to discuss possible sites because the company is in active negotiations. The tech company already employs more than 400 people in Lafayette, with offices on Cajundome Boulevard and Jefferson Street in downtown. LaBar said the company told state officials they plan to employ 800 in Lafayette.
"We've known all along we're going to need additional space," he said.
In 2018, the LPTFA board made the decision to acquire properties near its campus. In October, the authority bought a vacant parcel of land at 108 E. Third St. for $25,000 and another property at 313 Grant St. for $115,000, court records show.
The latest acquisition was two warehouses behind the LPTFA office at 319 Monroe St. and 122 S. Buchanan St., purchased in April for $645,000, giving the authority control over almost an entire block.
"There’s no specific goal in mind other than utilizing our resources to enhance the urban core of our city," Magee said, "and hopefully we can extend that out to council districts 3 and 4 as well."