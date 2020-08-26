As rain preceding Hurricane Laura slapped against their bodies, around 75 protesters stood with fists raised in solidarity Wednesday as they resumed rallying to demand accountability in the police shooting of Trayford Pellerin.

Pellerin, 31, of Lafayette, was shot and killed by Lafayette police officers Friday at a gas station near NW Evangeline Thruway. Louisiana State Police investigators said Pellerin was armed with a knife and approaching the door of the convenience store when he was shot. Bystander video captured at least 10 gunshots.

Investigators said officers were called to a disturbance at a Circle K on NE Evangeline Thruway, encountered Pellerin with a knife and followed him roughly a half mile to a Shell station on NW Evangeline Thruway, while using tasers that were ineffective. That’s when the shooting happened, state police said.

Devon Norman, Lafayette NAACP young adult committee chairperson, was one of the organizers of Wednesday's gathering at the John M. Shaw United States Courthouse for the Western District of Louisiana. Norman said he was concerned local officials would try to use the storm as cover to sweep issues around Pellerin’s death under the rug.

“We need to make it clear that no matter what happens in this city Tray deserves justice and his family deserves answers,” he said.

Several speakers said they’ll seek protection from Hurricane Laura but plan to be out again to make sure the issue doesn’t lose attention. In the meantime, while people shelter from the storm, Norman said supporters should post on social media using hashtags like #RNC2020 and #Trump2020 combined with the hashtags #JusticeforTrayford and #Justice4Trayford to capitalize on the national political event and draw attention to Pellerin’s shooting death.

Supporters can also call and write their city and parish council members, Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s office and other local elected officials to share their feelings and press for accountability, Norman said.

He said the community isn’t forgetting the social and racial justice storm brewing in the community in the face of Hurricane Laura and they plan to return to the streets once the weather clears.

“This right here with our young brother being shot in the back – that’s a storm. Laura is going to pass by and she’s going to go away, but this right here? How many other of our Black brothers have been killed by the police, harassed by the police?” Tara Fogleman-Laxey questioned.

Fogleman-Laxey sat across the street from the protest in support and to watch over the group of younger ralliers. The young adults in the community don’t feel they’re being heard and it’s important they’re supported in finding a positive way to express their frustration, grief and anger, because violence or destruction aren’t the Lafayette way, she said.

Fogleman-Laxey said the impending hurricane reminded her of the 2016 floods, when she and other members with the community group Unity 7 organized relief drives and services on the northside and served everyone in the community, including large groups from the southside of Lafayette. They helped without a thought; where are those people now that we need them to stand with us, she asked.

Seeing harsh comments and racial slurs used online in discussions about Pellerin’s death has been hurtful, she said.

“We are all community. We are supposed to be family. You can’t go to church on Sunday and say peace be with you to your neighbor but then go home and be a Facebook gangster with your comments under different social media news sites. That’s hypocritical,” Fogleman-Laxey said.

“Remember…Heaven is not segregated. There is no River Ranch in heaven. There is no Sugar Mill Pond,” she said.

Roland “Scomoney” Lewis, a local DJ, proposed the idea for the gathering on social media. Lewis said he was angered by Mayor-President Josh Guillory’s response to the shooting and his delayed efforts to express condolences to Pellerin’s family and engage the Black community. Lewis said Guillory’s first released statement about the shooting felt like him siding with law enforcement.

“You shouldn’t pick a side. As our mayor-president, you should be on both sides, saying it’s a delicate case. I’m going to talk to Tray’s family and hear their side, then talk to the police and hear their side. You should be fair. Justice is fair,” he said.

Lewis first expressed his displeasure with Guillory’s response on social media, urging people in a video to contact Guillory’s office and Interim Lafayette Police Chief Scott Morgan with their criticisms. He posted the video in his work uniform and as the video went viral people began calling his employer to complain to get him reprimanded or fired.

The 32-year-old said his supervisors at Acadiana Regional Medical Transportation were understanding and supportive. They asked him not to make protest statements while on the job or in uniform but were proud of him for speaking out for something he believed in, Lewis said.

It was a relief. Lewis said he’s served time for previous crimes and after turning things around for himself it’s still difficult to find good employment with a criminal record. Having lived the struggle himself, Lewis said Pellerin shouldn’t be reduced to his criminal record. He was more than that and his record doesn’t justify his killing, he said.

Lewis said he and Pellerin attended N.P. Moss Middle School together and were longtime friends. Pellerin would often come to his concerts and beforehand would give him a haircut, one of Pellerin’s passions and side gigs. He described the 31-year-old as a shy and calm person, who was often smiling and enjoyed pranking his friends.

“Every day I think about Tray it hurts me so bad,” he said.