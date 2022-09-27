A federal judge has dismissed all claims against District Attorney Don Landry by a Lafayette woman arrested in August of 2020 for a barbecue protest in front of the mayor's house.
U.S. Western District Court Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. filed the decision Monday in Lafayette in a federal civil rights case filed in August of 2021 by the ACLU of Louisiana on behalf of Tara Fogleman-Loxey against Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, former interim Police Chief Scott Morgan, Sheriff Mark Garber, LPD officer Lisa Carstens, Landry, Lafayette City-Parish Consolidated Government and two unnamed police officers.
Shortly after the shooting death of Trayford Pellerin by Lafayette Police officers in 2020, which led to protests in the city, Laxey parked on the the street in front of Guillory's house and set up a barbecue pit where she grilled burgers while streaming her protest to about 15,000 people on Facebook. She said she was trying to get the mayor to open a dialogue about the police shooting, which he had failed to do for more than a week.
Police officers, including Carstens, arrested Laxey, charging her with obstruction of a public passageway, a misdemeanor, later adding a second charge, disturbing the peace through unlawful assembly. She was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, where she was held despite a COVID pandemic policy that was intended to limited confinement to those who committed serious crimes.
Several months passed with no action on the case until January 2021. The day after Laxey questioned Guillory at an Acadiana Patriots meeting Landry filed charges against her for the August 2020 barbecue protest.
The charges were dismissed with prejudice in February 2021, according to court records, after Laxey signed an order agreeing to stay away from Guillory for 12 months.
Laxey in the federal lawsuit alleges the defendants violated her First Amendment right to free speech and to peacefully protest, her Fourth Amendment right by using excessive force in arresting her, as well as the Fourteenth Amendment and Louisiana Constitution.