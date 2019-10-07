State Police say a 16-year-old bicyclist was killed Sunday night following a crash on the Interstate 49 Service Road near Chevis Road in St. Landry Parish.
The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. and claimed the life of 16-year-old Lane Leger of Opelousas.
Troopers say an investigation revealed that the crash occurred while Leger was traveling southbound on a bicycle on the I-49 Service Road.
A 2003 Nissan Altima traveling southbound on the I-49 Service Road approached Leger and was unable to avoid a crash. The driver struck the rear of the bicycle causing Leger to be ejected.
The bicycle, according to troopers, was not equipped with lights.
Leger was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Landry Parish Coroner's Office.
Toxicology samples were obtained from Leger and results are pending.
State Police say the driver of the Nissan was uninjured and that impairment is not suspected. A breath sample indicated there was no alcohol in driver's system.
The crash remains under investigation.