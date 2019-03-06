Funeral services will be Saturday for the Rev. O. Joe Breaux, 76, who died Tuesday at his Lafayette home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Lafayette. Interment will be in Bellevue Memorial Park Cemetery in Opelousas.
According to his obituary, Breaux was a native of Bellevue and a lifelong resident of Lafayette. He was ordained in 1968, and was employed by the Diocese of Lafayette until his retirement. He was Pastor of St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Maurice, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Leroy, St. Theresa Catholic Church, Duson, Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, New Iberia, St. Leo Catholic Church, Leonville and St. Edmond Catholic Church, Lafayette.
He taught and was Chaplain at St. Louis High School, Lake Charles, Rayne Catholic High School, Rayne, Notre Dame High School, Crowley, St. Thomas More High School, Lafayette, Teurlings High School, Lafayette. Father Joe was also Coordinator at Cursillo Center of the Diocese of Lafayette.
The family requests that visitation be observed in Martin & Castille’s Southside location from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and on Saturday from 8 a.m. until the time of service.
A Rosary will be prayed at St. Thomas More High School at 6:45 p.m. Friday.