By Ken Stickney
Lafayette police are probing a series of vehicle break-ins apparently tied to same-day bank withdrawals, which may lead to multi-department investigations spinning across the coast to Texas.
Police said in an issued statement Monday that as many as 10 vehicle burglaries – nine have occurred since Sept. 6 – followed private or commercial bank withdrawals by various victims at several banks in Lafayette. Police, who refer to such crimes as “jugging,” say suspects appear to be watching people leaving banks or automatic teller machines with money bags or purses, then following them to second or subsequent stops and breaking into their vehicles if they leave their cash behind in their cars.
She said there were no reported “jugging” incidents in Lafayette in 2018.
Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said the first incident began March 20 at Capital One, 3105 Louisiana Ave., and the suspect, ID’d only as a black male, left the scene in a silver Nissan. Almost six months passed before the second, similar incident occurred beginning at Chase bank, 5233 Johnston St. Again, the sole description of the suspect was that he was a black male driving a dark Chevrolet Malibu.
Since then, Dugas said, eight more similar cases have been reported in Lafayette. Suspects have been ID’d only as white males, black males or males of unknown race -- nothing more specific.
The reported incidents have started after withdrawals from a half-dozen different banks in various Lafayette locations, always in different cars. Two license plates were ID’d as coming from out of state but were determined to be stolen or altered. Dugas said suspects are not necessarily using their own vehicles.
Dugas said police in Lake Charles are reviewing a similar incident that occurred there a few weeks ago. Lake Charles police spokesman Cpl. Scott Dougherty said the investigator in charge of that case has contacted Beaumont, Texas police to determine if the similar cases are occurring there.
“We’re still calling other agencies,” Dugas said.
Dugas said for the most part, suspects are netting cash amounts in the “hundreds of dollars” but “losses vary.” She suggested people be vigilant in protecting their cash and property when leaving banks and said they should watchful to see if anyone is following them.
“Remove anything in plain sight,” she suggested.