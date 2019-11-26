Artist Dirk Guidry and his assistant Vanessa Wright work on a mural to commemorate Evangeline Maid's Centennial anniversary Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at the Evangeline Maid Bakery in Lafayette, La. The 44' x 13' mural will feature the company's founder, Joe Huval, a family scene showing the bread as a staple of Acadiana kitchens, musician Buckwheat Zydeco and other company- and region-inspired imagery. Guidry said that there is a celebration of the mural's completion planned to coincide with Downtown Alive! on September 13, which will include a time-lapse video of the mural's creation.