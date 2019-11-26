Flowers Baking Co. of Lafayette, home of the iconic Evangeline Maid bread, has partnered with the St. Mary Magdalene Christian Service Center to raise money to serve the needs of local families this holiday season, the company announced this week.
“Our original goal was to support 100 families this holiday season with the comfort of food and other essential items,” Farley Painter, the bakery’s general manager, said. “We thought the number 100 was a fitting tie-in, since we’re celebrating 100 years of baking in Acadiana this year with a sponsorship of Downtown Alive! and a new bakery mural by local artist Dirk Guidry.”
So far, the contributions by the bakery’s employees have far surpassed that goal, providing enough donations to serve more than 130 families, the company said in a prepared statement.
The funds will be used to fill baskets for families identified by the SMMCSC containing items to help them have a happy holiday.
“We’re very proud of our partnership with Evangeline Maid and the remarkable results they’ve been able to generate,” Marcello Davis, director of operations for the Christian Service Center, said. “The need in our community is great and we urge anyone in need at any time to reach out for assistance.”
The Christian Service Center is a nonprofit organization within St. Mary Magdalene Church in Abbeville. The center helps families in Vermillion Parish who are in crisis situations, providing an array of services including:
- The Women’s Service Center, a resource for new mothers and families — including diapers and wipes;
- Pickup and donation of used furniture and appliances;
- Crisis assistance with eviction and utility shut-offs;
- A cafe serving meals every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 11 a.m. to noon;
- A community pantry for food, toiletries and cleaning supplies open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
- A community garden and lessons on healthy cooking and eating; and
- Resources for parenting skills, literacy and math skills, and computer skills.
Davis said the Christian Service Center is especially in need of toiletry items and accepts frozen meat and fresh produce.
For more information, contact the center at (337) 893-9756 or visit stmarymagdalenparish.org/csc.