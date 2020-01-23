The Corps of Engineers is monitoring a "slide" in the West Atchafalaya Basin levee near Charenton in St. Mary Parish as water in the river already is on the rise.
The slide, which occurred at the top of the levee near Charenton Beach Road, does not pose a threat, Ricky Boyett, chief of public affairs with the Corps of Engineers in New Orleans, said Thursday.
"There are no integrity issues with the levee itself," he said.
There hasn't been further movement since the slide occurred in October.
The levee is part of a network of earthen levees that protect property, homes and businesses from flooding along the Atchafalaya River, a distributary of the Mississippi River.
As recently as last year, water in the rivers rose to dangerous levels and already this year the Atchafalaya River at Morgan City is at 5.59 feet, Boyett said, a level that triggers increased inspection of the levees. The Corps is inspecting the levee at Charenton weekly. That will increase to daily inspections if the river at Morgan City rises to 7 feet. In 2019, the river at Morgan City exceeded 8 feet.
The Corps is responsible for repairing the levee, but with water already on the rise, Boyett said there are no plans to make repairs until after the water drops.
"Unless we absolutely have to, we don't want to mess with the levee until the high water has passed," he said.
Boyett said the Corps feels confident there is no risk of the levee failing.
"If we get high water like last year, this levee will perform," he said.
The St. Mary Levee District posted a notice on its Facebook page Jan. 13 saying levee slides "are a common occurrence up and down the Mississippi and Atchafalaya river levee systems."
The levee district also advised the public that motorized vehicles are not allowed in the levee right of way.
"Mud riding and cutting of levee slopes, bases and crowns is often times the cause of these slides," they wrote. "If you are trespassing on these areas, you will be arrested."