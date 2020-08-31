The ACLU of Louisiana demanded in a Monday news release that Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory rescind a recently extended executive order that "effectively bans protests in the downtown area."

Guillory's executive order, first enacted at the end of June, was extended on Aug. 28. The order bans "congregating or loitering" downtown with penalties of up to $500 or six months in jail.

“We all recognize the importance of social distancing during the pandemic, but the First Amendment still applies,” said Alanah Odoms Hebert, ACLU of Louisiana executive director, in a prepared statement. “The Mayor’s order is a clear violation of the right to protest guaranteed to every American under the Constitution and must be revoked immediately. The Mayor’s inflammatory comments about protest leaders are a clear indication of the true motive behind this policy: to criminalize peaceful demonstrators and suppress their right to demand justice for the killing of Trayford Pellerin. Criminalizing peaceful protest and attacking his own constituents will not help this community heal, nor will it bring about the urgent change that’s needed to stop the scourge of police violence against Black communities. The ACLU of Louisiana will be closely monitoring the enforcement of this order and stands ready to take legal action if necessary to protect the right to protest in Lafayette.”

The mayor-president's administration says the executive order has nothing to do with protesting, which is why none of the dozens of demonstrators were arrested Saturday at the Alfred Mouton Confederate statue.

"A protest did take place downtown, and those protesters were allowed to continue," said Jamie Angelle, communications director for the Lafayette Consolidated Government, in a Sunday phone call. "Obviously, we're not doing this to prevent protesting."

The purpose of the executive order, according to Angelle, is to prevent crowds along the sidewalks and streets of downtown while people wait to enter restaurants and bars operating at limited capacity.

"It has nothing to do with protesting," Angelle said. "If it had to do with protesting, logically, we'd include the entire parish. That's not the case."