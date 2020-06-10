A fundraiser to benefit Lafayette Parish families who lost their homes during the coronavirus pandemic will kick off Friday with a goal of raising $50,000.
The event planners at Social Entertainment were inspired to launch the Lost My Home Fund after learning that there has been a rise in homelessness and a decrease in shelter space in Lafayette Parish since the onset of COVID-19.
Social Entertainment is partnering with Catholic Charities of Acadiana, Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, Upper Lafayette Economic Development, Better Boot Productions and DJ Digital to make the fundraiser a reality, according to a Wednesday press release.
Catholic Charities of Acadiana said that financial support at the federal and state level is critical to preventing an unprecedented homeless crisis in Lafayette Parish; however, with the support of our local community, every dollar donated can make a difference for a family in need today.
About 450 new individuals are experiencing homelessness since the onset of the pandemic. Many of those people have lost their jobs and are without housing for the first time in their lives.
The face of homelessness post-COVID-19 will look different. A recent report reflects a shocking increase of 193% in family homelessness in just two months, according to Wednesday's press release from Social Entertainment. Emergency shelter capacity in Lafayette Parish has decreased by 69% due to the recent closure of the Salvation Army shelter and other shelters forced to decrease capacity due to social distancing protocols, the news release said.
As eviction and utility disconnection moratoriums end in the coming weeks, it is projected that homelessness will continue to escalate at an alarming rate through the end of the year.
The Lost My Home Fund is Social Entertainment’s third fundraiser since the pandemic started.
Nearly $100,000 was raised through the Lost My Gig Fund and Lost My Tips Fund to help local musicians and service industry workers who were financially affected by COVID-19.
"This crisis affects everyone's lives and touches our hearts," said Gus Rezende, owner of Social Entertainment.
The fundraiser is supported by community partners Tony Chachere’s, Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, Reve Coffee Roasters, Lafayette Roofing and General Contractors, Nunu’s Fresh market, Home Bank, Coca – Cola Lafayette, Bradley Moreau, David Stapp – Louisiana Mortgage Associates, Blake Johnson II – State Farm, Politics, Courtesy Buick GMC, Milestone Mortgage, IDI Workspaces, Nations Lending – Gabe Andrade, Farm Bureau – Zachary Bush, Lafayette Travel and Gulf Coast Bank.
Visit facebook.com/socialentertainment.la or catholiccharitiesacadiana.org to donate or learn more about the fundraiser.