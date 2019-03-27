A former priest in the Lafayette Diocese pleaded guilty Wednesday to sexual molestation of juvenile, KATC reported. Michael Guidry, the former pastor of St. Peter’s Church in Morrow, confessed in June to abusing a 16-year-old altar boy.
In a related civil case, the victim accused Guidry of plying him with alcohol on several occasions in 2015 as the boy performed chores at Guidry’s house. The victim claimed he woke up at Guidry’s home on one occasion to find the priest molesting him after serving him pure gin.
Guidry now faces 5–10 years in prison and a possible fine of up to $5,000. As part of his plea deal, Guidry will have to stay in Acadia Parish until his sentencing, turn over his passport and be placed on the sex offender registry, according to KATC.