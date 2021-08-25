The Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana announced Tuesday that Rhyan Wheeler has been named chief officer for the organization.
As CCEO, Wheeler is responsible for leading the organization to carry out the Boys & Girls Clubs mission in the six current locations and grow the reach to serve more youth in need, according to a prepared statement from the organization. Her role will include providing leadership and direction in overseeing strategic planning and resource development in support of organizational mission and goals
Wheeler has served as vice president of Boys & Girls Clubs in Acadiana over the past three years, overseeing fundraising and marketing in St. Landry, Iberia, Vermilion, Calcasieu and Lafayette parishes. In her current role, she is responsible for managing a $1.8 million budget and has been an integral part of expansion into two new regions.
“I am honored to have been given such great responsibility," Wheeler said. "We have an engaged board and dedicated team, doing amazing work for the children who need us most. I can’t wait to get started.”
Wheeler replaces Missy Bienvenu Andrade, who was recently tapped to lead the efforts of a newly formed statewide entity, Boys & Girls Clubs in Louisiana, which will focus on broader fundraising and advocacy for all Clubs in the state.
“Rhyan has the right skills and expertise to lead Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana to new heights and I could not be more excited to continue supporting her and the BGC Acadiana team in my new role,” Andrade said.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Acadiana will be searching for a new director of resource development in the coming weeks. Wheeler will begin her role Sept. 1.