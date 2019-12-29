There was no distress call before a small plane crashed shortly after takeoff Saturday in Lafayette, killing five people and hurting four others, NTSB officials said Sunday afternoon.

The twin-engine Cheyenne turbo-prop plane built in 1980 crashed near an apartment complex and post office on Verot School Road about a mile from Lafayette Regional Airport where the flight began Saturday morning,. The plane was headed to Atlanta where its occupants were to watch LSU play in the Peach Bowl.

National Transportation Safety Board officials said in a news conference Sunday that the absence of a flight data recorder complicates the investigation.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Between crash and fire damage, the plane wreckage is in "tough shape," NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg said.

The four injured include two people with serious injuries -- a passenger on the plane and someone who was hurt on the ground. Two other people, who were on the ground, had minor injuries.

Steven Ensminger Jr., son of the offensive coordinator for the Louisiana State University football team, said his wife, Carley McCord, was on board the flight and died when it crashed. He said the plane was en route to the Peach Bowl playoff game in Atlanta between LSU and Oklahoma.

The Lafayette Fire Department identified the other people who were killed as Ian E. Biggs, 51, the plane's pilot; Robert Vaughn Crisp II, 59; Gretchen D. Vincent, 51; and Michael Walker Vincent, 15. The injured passenger, Stephen Wade Berzas, was in critical condition, said department spokesman Alton Trahan.

Several of the victims had ties to Global Data Systems, a Lafayette-based tech company. The business' website shows that Crisp was the vice president of operations and Biggs, according to his LinkedIn profile, was a pilot and aircraft manager for GDS. Gretchen Vincent was the wife of the company's CEO, according to one of her husband's friends. Michael Walker Vincent was Gretchen Vincent's son, according to a statement from the teenager's school.

The plane went down in a part of the city with a scattering of banks, fast food chains and other businesses. A trail of scorched and burning grass could be seen around the crash site.

McCord was a Baton Rouge native and sports reporter for WDSU-TV in New Orleans and appeared as a sideline reporter for ESPN, according to her website. She previously worked in television in Cleveland, and she was a two-time runner-up in the Miss Louisiana pageant.

“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” said WDSU President and General Manager, Joel Vilmenay. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. "

McCord was also part of the game-day entertainment staff for the NFL’s New Orleans Saints and the NBA’s New Orleans Pelicans, regularly appearing in promotional segments broadcast during games.

+2 Carley McCord's last Instagram post was a lyric; the singer has Louisiana ties and noticed the post A few hours before the deadly Lafayette plane crash that took the lives of Carley McCord and four others, McCord posted a simple song lyric to…

“Carley was a valued member of both our New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans family as an in-game host and her infectious personality and knowledge of both teams entertained our fans,” the two teams said.

Ensminger Jr. said he and his wife had the same birthday, and he shared a photo of the two celebrating at a restaurant, a dessert with a candle between them. His Instagram account shows photos of the couple and their families at various sporting events and celebrations. He updated the account Saturday to say: “I’ll never be the same with out you, Carley! You are, and will forever be my world.”

McCord is the second journalist working in the New Orleans area to die in a plane crash this year. On August 16, WVUE news anchor Nancy Parker was doing a story in New Orleans about stunt pilot Franklin Augustus when the plane crashed. Both Parker and Augustus died.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.