Lafayette Mayor-President Josh Guillory, in a video news release Monday evening, announced the potential for building a new parish jail through a public-private partnership.
The announcement was short on details.
Guillory said he is asking the Parish Council to approve a resolution supporting a plan to replace the aging Lafayette Parish Correctional Center without raising taxes.
He is proposing a "public-private partnership model" which "does not call for the privatization of the jail. This will not be a private prison."
The Sheriff's Office, Guillory said, will continue to fully operate the jail in accordance with state law.
The proposed new jail will not be downtown and will provide additional capacity, he said.
The public-private partnership will reduce overall costs to the parish of maintaining and operating the jail, Guillory said, and will transfer risk from taxpayers to the private sector.
Similar partnerships are used successfully across the country, he said.
"Lafayette will be on the leading edge of adopting this type of public-private partnership in Louisiana," Guillory added.
The partnership, he said, "will help revolutionize the efficiency of government and set the standard for years to come."
Guillory did not disclose the name of the private entity that might be involved in the partnership or any details.
The Parish Council is scheduled to meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 19. The agenda contains no items specifically asking the Parish Council to support Guillory's proposal.
However, the agenda contains a resolution with vague language asking the Parish Council to give preliminary approval to "one or more public-private agreements" between Lafayette Parish and the state of Louisiana, and applying to the state bond commission for approval of the agreements.
The resolution states the parish wants to enter into one or more agreements which may include lease agreements, lease/leaseback agreements and cooperative endeavor agreements" with "public and/or private entities for the purpose of designing, building, maintaining and operating public facilities in the parish."
Each agreement, the resolution states, has a maximum term of 40 years.
"The aggregate net amount to be paid by the parish in any fiscal year pursuant to the agreements shall not exceed" $10.5 million, the resolution states.
The document authorizes Guillory or his staff to prepare a request for qualifications and solicit private entities to enter into agreements with the parish, all without mentioning any relation to a new parish jail.
Lafayette Parish government owns the five-story Lafayette Parish Correctional Center in downtown Lafayette. Built around 1982-83 to house 300 inmates, it quickly exceeded capacity and was renovated to house around 600 people. Issues persist with infrastructure like plumbing designed for the original capacity of 300.
In 2020 and 2021, about $3 million was authorized to repair plumbing and a new elevator at the jail.
For years Lafayette Parish leaders have discussed the need for a larger, newer jail, preferably not in the city's downtown. Property owners pay a tax for the jail, but it was approved for a two-story jai, not a five-story jail. Talk of building a new jail always leads to how the parish would pay for it without asking voters to increase taxes.
In August, over objections from north Lafayette residents, the Parish Council gave Guillory the authority to purchase land in the 1800 block of West Willow Street, near an existing facility for sentenced inmates participating in Sheriff's Office programs.
The Parish Council in December amended the 2021-22 operating and capital budget to increase the use of the courthouse complex fund's prior year fund balance by $750,0 00 to buy the land for the jail on Willow Street.
The Sheriff's Office annex is located at or about 1825 W. Willow St. between North Pat Street and Hebert Road. Two properties next to it, at 1805 and 1715 W. Willow St., are vacant, according to the Lafayette Parish Assessor's Office online search.
Land sales records with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Office show no purchases by Lafayette Consolidated Government on Willow Street in at least the past eight months.