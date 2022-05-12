In a continued effort to help bridge the digital divide, a Cox Innovation Lab was unveiled Wednesday at the Boys and Girls Club in New Iberia.
Boys and Girls Club Unit Director Brianna Davis said she was excited about bringing new technology and devices into the traditional classroom lab setting.
“With the goal of empowering and exciting students to explore the STM field, this donation is going to allow low-cost experimentation, growth possibilities and increase knowledge of STEM fields," she said.
The lab, which is one of more than a 100 across the country, was made possible by a $20,000-grant from the James M. Cox Foundation. It is the first Innovation Lab in the Acadiana area since 2018, when the Boys and Girls Club in Lafayette was the beneficiary.
The technology-filled facility is equipped with Chromebooks, desktops, a video suite outfitted with a DSLR camera, green screen and editing software, Occulus headsets, drones, microscopes, video game consoles, along with internet access.
Fourteen-year-old Camden Roussell didn't waste any time trying it out.
“I mean, all of the technology we have now is wonderful," he said. "I’m so thankful that we were able to get this equipment because it is going to help inspire us to pursue careers in technology.”
Malcolm Mitchell, who was a member of the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl championship in 2017, partnered with Cox in 2021 on the initiative. In attendance for the unveiling, Mitchell was excited to see club members taking advantage of the digital equipment.
“I grew up in a similar community where we didn’t have an abundance of resources,” Mitchell said. “But through athletics and college, I was able to explore and see everything the world has to offer.”
Mitchell said it is essential that the digital divide is closed and his goal — through the partnership with Cox — is to make sure all children have the necessary access to explore.
“We want to make sure kids have the technology needed to be on an equal playing field," Mitchell said. "Through their Connect 2 Compete and Innovation Lab, we hope to provide them with those resources so that they can compete just like every other student in the world.”