St. Edward Catholic Church in the Richard community will host its annual Mass for Charlene Richard at 6 p.m. Thursday. Most Rev. J. Douglas Deshotel, bishop of Lafayette, will be the main celebrant.
The Mass marks the 63rd anniversary of Charlene Richard’s death and is the first public Mass for her since she was named a Servant of God, an important initial step in the cause for sainthood. The pandemic has restricted attendance at Masses in her honor since.
In a statement issued Friday, Deshotel said people would gather on Thursday “to be reminded of the message of her life and death.”
“Stricken with leukemia she died at the young age of 12, though witnesses reported that she remained cheerful through her painful sickness and offered her suffering for the spiritual well-being of others and prayed for the conversion of sinners and physical healing of the sick.”
Her cause for sainthood remains under examination by the Congregation for Saints Causes, Deshotel said. “We pray for inspiration from her and a speedy declaration of Sainthood.”
The U.S. Conference of Bishops at the November 2021 Plenary Assembly in Baltimore affirmed its support for advancing Charlene’s cause of beatification and canonization on the diocesan level. Deshotel made the presentation at that meeting.
Charlene Marie Richard was a schoolgirl in Acadia Parish when she died of leukemia at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette on Aug. 11, 1959. Her death came 16 days after her fatal diagnosis.
She was born Jan. 13, 1947, and was the second of 10 children of Joseph Elvin and Mary Alice Richard. Three months before her death, Charlene read a book about St. Thérèse of Lisieux and asked her grandmother whether she could become a saint by praying like Thérèse.
Remarkable, witnesses said, was her cheerfulness in death and her selflessness in offering her suffering to God while praying for the healing and conversion of others. Her death was followed by testimony and writings from others and a continuous outpouring of faith and loyalty among those who knew her and among others who have been inspired by her. Some 30 years ago, the church began gathering testimonies of people who had asked for Charlene’s help.
“This is kind of a big deal to us,” said the Rev. Korey LaVergne, pastor at St. Edward’s. “With the bishop coming, and the commemoration of her as a Servant of God, we are still praying that she is in Heaven now. That is what this whole cause is about, an opportunity to come together and pray that she is in Heaven.”
Deshotel is not the first Lafayette bishop to visit the church because of Charlene. Former Bishop Maurice Schexnayder often visited her grave and Bishop Harry Flynn presided at her 30th anniversary Mass in 1989, along with 16 other priests.
Deshotel, though, is the bishop who officially opened the cause for sainthood in January 2020 during a Mass at Immaculata Center in Lafayette. On the same day, he opened the cause for sainthood for teacher and evangelist Auguste “Nonco” Pelafigue of Arnaudville. Both Charlene and Pelafigue were declared Servants of God after the Mass. Those two causes for sainthood have been advanced with the cause of the Rev. Verbis Lafleur, a diocesan priest and military chaplain from Opelousas who died a heroic death as a prisoner of war in 1944 during World War II.
LaVergne said the 62nd anniversary Mass was “subdued” because of the pandemic, but interest in the 63rd Mass is widespread and growing. Much of the interest is generated by social media, with interest expressed from around the state and nation. He said several priests from the diocese are expected to attend the Mass.
A Rosary will be said at 5:30 p.m. led by Sara Richard Melancon, daughter of Charlene’s brother, John Dale Richard, who remains a parishioner at St. Edward’s. Richard will conclude the Rosary in French, LaVergne said. Amanda Richard will read during the Mass and Laura Huval will provide music, LaVergne said.
LaVergne said the Mass will be livestreamed.