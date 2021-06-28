ACA.doublehomicide.005.062921

Waffle House is pictured Monday, June 28, 2021, in the 1800 block of North University Avenue in Lafayette, La.

The Lafayette Police Department has identified the victims in a Sunday night shooting outside Waffle House on North University Avenue and a suspect has been arrested.

The shooting occurred at 10:48 p.m. Sunday in the 1800 Block of North University, just north of Interstate 10, LPD Spokesperson Cpl. Bridgette Dugas said.

LPD officers were responding to a report of shots fired when they arrived to find 19-year-old Brandon Arnold of Lafayette, deceased in the parking lot. A second victim, 19-year-old Xavier Batiste of Lafayette, was found inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Batiste was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead, Dugas said.

Police believe robbery was the motive for the shooting.

They said Batiste was in the car of a suspect, 23-year-old Dejuan Clay of Lafayette, at the time of the incident, when Clay tried to rob him. It is unclear how Arnold, who was a Waffle House employee, became involved.

Clay turned himself in to authorities Monday at the Lafayette Police Department. He arrested and charged with one count of first-degree murder, obstruction of justice, armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, possession of counterfeit drugs, and felon in possession of a gun. He was transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and booked on all charges.

