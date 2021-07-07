The Lafayette Parish Council agreed Tuesday to appoint a commission to review strengths and weaknesses in Lafayette Consolidated Government in response to the City Council's Protect the City Committee, which is studying whether consolidation has been beneficial or harmful to the city of Lafayette.
The Parish Council walked back some of its original plans for the City-Parish Alignment Commission, removing verbage that requested the commission look into how the Parish Council can protect Lafayette Utilities System ratepayers and ensure the success of LUS and LUS Fiber, both of which are wholly owned by the city of Lafayette and under control of the City Council per the Home Rule Charter.
At the urging of Parish Councilman Kevin Naquin, who asked both councils to work together to address the shortfalls of LCG without convening a charter commission, the Parish Council scaled back the City-Parish Alignment Commission's tenure from 24 months to six months, which was the time the City Council alloted its Protect the City Committee to produce its report.
Parish Council counters charter talk with look at city, parish operations, including LUS, single council
The Protect the City Committee is finalizing its report July 22 and is expected to present it to the City Council In August. The draft report recommends the councils convene a charter commission to look at reorganizing or abolishing LCG. A majority of Parish Council members have said they do not support calling a charter commission at this time.
Parish Councilman Josh Carlson, who co-authored the resolution creating the City-Parish Alignment Commission, said Tuesday the statement in the resolution regarding LUS was "overblown" and was not intended for the Parish Council to "overstep its authority."
Then Carlson said there are LUS and fiber customers outside the city of Lafayette who are not represented by the City Council, and he wants to ensure they are protected. But he said he would support removing the LUS mention from the resolution "to not give everyone heartburn."
The centerpiece of the City-Parish Alignment Commission is improving services and cooperation without a charter commission, Parish Council Chairman John Guilbeau said in a lengthy speech in which he alleged the Protect the City Committee is aadvancing a pre-determined agenda and called City Councilman Pat Lewis' comments that the Parish Council is oppressing the city "one final shot of desperation."
Naquin, who has served on the former City-Parish Council and now the Parish Council and is the longest-tenured elected official in LCG, was the voice of reason and compromise. He chastised the PTC for pointing the finger at the parish for the city's consolidation woes, but agreed Lafayette should have its own elected mayor.
Naquin said he wasn't in favor of the Parish Council appointing a commission as a "tit for tat" for the City Council committee.
"Stop fighting and start looking at can you fix it under consolidation, under the current format," Naquin said. "We have to come together. We have to make it work."
After Naquin's call for cooperation, Carlson took a final shot, criticizing the City Council for excluding the Parish Council from the seven-member Protect the City Committee. Carlson said City Council members met with Parish Council members after the PTC was appointed. Carlson wanted the Parish Council to appoint seven members to the PTC, but the City Council rejected that request. Parish Councilman Bryan Tabor suggested six Parish Council appointments and seven City Council appointments, which also was rejected, Carlson said, calling it "not fair."
The City-Parish Alignment Commission, created with the resolution co-authored by Carlson, allows the City Council one appointment out of nine members. Each Parish Councilman gets an appointment, the council as a whole gets an appointment, the mayor-president gets an appointment and area mayors get an appointment. The City Council's appointment, unlike the other eight, must be a City Council member.