Despite a year of disaster and pandemic in Acadiana, the fourth annual SOLA Giving Day toppled all previous records for donations by generating $1,846,667 in funds for 173 nonprofit organizations participating.

The effort is coordinated by Community Foundation of Acadiana and is its biggest civic leadership endeavor.

Complete totals for the effort, which is capped with a 24-hour, midnight-to-midnight, online donation effort, showed 3,738 individual donations. The Community Foundation had set an internal donation goal of $1.2 million, which was eclipsed shortly after 8 p.m.

“2021 SOLA Giving Day has been a record-breaking year for the nonprofits in our region,” Nicole Durel Hebert, a CFA organizer of the event, said around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. “With 183 organizations participating, a 76% increase in participants from our best year, to roughly $940,000 secured in matching gifts, to over $760,000 raised in early giving alone, we are in awe of the generosity of the people in Acadiana. Every benchmark we had has been far surpassed.”

“This year, we exceeded the number of donations from the past three years. At 9:30 p.m. we had over 3,531 donations and that number continues to grow.”

CFA said prior to the online giving event, matching gifts of $939,230 were secured to match donations by individual private donors and support more than 100 organizations. “A matching donation is a charitable contribution by private donors that will match the general public donations dollar for dollar,” the foundation said in an issued statement.

CFA also awarded $22,000 in prizes to participating organizations.

The Diocese of Lafayette St. Joseph Hardship Fund, in partnership with Catholic Charities of Acadiana, generated $134,407, which led the fundraising efforts among organizations for most of the day. The fund has been providing assistance — rent, utilities, food — to families affected by disasters — two major hurricanes and the pandemic — this year.

“We’re very excited about the response,” said Margaret Trahan, director of stewardship and development for the diocese. “The impact of the disasters varies, but we can all relate to not knowing what your next day will be like because of them.”

Other top efforts by dollar amount were Acadiana Animal Aid, $107,649; Ragin’ Cajun Catholics, $70,141; St. Joseph Diner Mobiles, $69,525; Bridge Ministry of Acadiana, $66,338.

“Every Lafayette Parish Public School received at least one donation. Most far exceeded their matches,” Hebert said. “As of Thursday evening, LPSS schools raised around $160,000. If schools raised money for a qualifying capital outlay project, they can take their total amount raised and double what they raised by receiving a match from LPSS.”

The next SOLA Giving Day is scheduled for May 5, 2022.