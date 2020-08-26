Lafayette officials have issued a parish-wide curfew of all public places ahead of the dangerous Category 4 Hurricane Laura.
Mayor-President Josh Guillory put the curfew into effect starting Wednesday evening at 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning. The same curfew hours will be imposed in Lafayette on Thursday until Friday morning as well.
Other Acadiana parishes have imposed curfews as Hurricane Laura makes its way to the Louisiana-Texas border some time Wednesday night.
- Acadia Parish: Wednesday, Aug. 26, and Thursday, Aug. 27, from dusk to dawn.
- Iberia Parish: Beginning Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and every day after until further notice.
- St. Martin Parish: Beginning Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. and continuing Thursday from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Parish officials also issued a voluntary evacuation for lower St. Martin residents.
- St. Landry Parish: Wednesday and Thursday from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Parish officials also issued a voluntary evacuation for residents that live in flood-prone areas.
- Vermillion Parish: Beginning Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and every day after until further notice. Parish officials also issued a mandatory evacuation for Pecan Island; Intracoastal City; Esther; Forked Island; Mouton Cove; Erath; Delcambre; Gueydan; and any low lying areas prone to flooding.
Here is a list of evacuations ordered in south Louisiana ahead of Laura:
- Calcasieu Parish: Full evacuation
- Cameron Parish: Full evacuation
- Jefferson Parish: Grand Isle; Jean Lafitte; Lower Lafitte; Crown Point; Barataria
- Lafourche Parish: South of the Leon Theriot Flood Gate (and other low-lying areas)
- Plaquemines Parish: The entire eastbank; areas of the westbank from Phillips 66 refinery to Venice
- St. Mary Parish: Areas south of the intracoastal waterway and other low-lying areas
- Terrebone Parish: Areas outside storm protection system
