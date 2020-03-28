Rodolphe Fabre, an Army veteran who participated in the Battle of the Bulge and was wounded in Europe in World War II, died Friday. He was 101.
A native of Leroy in Vermilion Parish, he was the oldest of five children and was a farmer. He attended Indian Bayou School and earned a GED.
After losing his cotton crop in 1940, he enlisted in the Army prior to U.S. entry in World War II and was assigned first to Fort Benning, Georgia, then to Camp Beauregard, Louisiana and Fort Hood, Texas. Among his duties were driver for the battalion commander, military policeman and rifleman.
As an infantryman in the 80th Division, 3rd Army, he entered Belgium in a boxcar in 1944 and remained in Europe until June 1945, after the German surrender.
On April 24, 1945, while helping to repair a pontoon bridge over the Sauer River, his platoon was attacked by a German 88 mm gun. The lone survivor among eight soldiers, he was wounded by shrapnel in his ribs and knee. He was sent first to Luxembourg and then to a hospital in France to recover.
As a soldier, he was awarded the Bronze Star, Purple Heart, Good Conduct medal as well as the American Defense, American Theatre and European Campaign medals.
After the war, he secured employment in the Gulf Oil refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, where he remained until he moved his family in 1966, first to Maurice and then to Milton, and resumed farming. He grew rice, soybean, milo and later worked for a cane farmer. He retired from farming at 83.
He and his wife, Martha, a Texas native, were married 62 years and had five children: Rudy, Beverly, Kat, Charmaine and Lisa. The couple also had 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and six great great grandchildren.
He belonged to the American Legion Post 279; The Military Order of the Purple Heart, Mackenzie Chapter 504; The Greatest Generation Diners Club; the Milton Civic Organization; and the St. Joseph Catholic Church Ushers.
A graveside service is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph Cemetery in Milton. The Rev. William Schambough, church pastor, will officiate.
Due to health restrictions related to the novel coronavirus, attendance will be limited to 10 people or less.