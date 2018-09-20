For the fifth consecutive year, a record number of students have enrolled at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
A total of 19,387 students registered for the current fall semester, up from the 19,291 enrolled last fall.
“Enrollment continues to climb because we constantly strive to provide an academic, social and cultural environment that fosters student success," said DeWayne Bowie, the school's vice president for enrollment management. “Applicants are choosing us because they recognize that.”
Increases in graduate programs are a key reason for the overall rise. This semester, 2,050 graduate students are enrolled, a rise of almost 26 percent from the 1,631 enrolled last fall.
Graduate school dean Mary Farmer-Kaiser said the increase is due to efforts to “expand access to graduate education.”
“We saw significant growth in the online MBA program, which is the single largest contributor," she said. "We also saw great growth in programs like counselor education, educational leadership, engineering, informatics, mathematics and psychology, to name a few.”
UL has also upped stipend amounts “to make our assistantships and fellowships more competitive.”
The number of incoming freshmen who were valedictorians of their high school class is up to 133 this fall after 114 last. The freshmen cumulative GPA is 3.4 and average ACT score is 24, both the highest in university history.