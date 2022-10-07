Three candidates for Lafayette City Court Judge -- a retired district court judge, an assistant district attorney and a former police chief -- at a forum Thursday explained their plans for the seat that has been operating with an appointed judge for nearly a year.
Toby Aguillard, Roya Boustany and Jules Edwards are running in the Nov. 8 election for the City Court Judge Division A seat. There are only two City Court judges in Lafayette, both elected at-large.
The position was vacated Dec. 31 when Michelle Odinet resigned amid backlash after she was captured on home video making racial slurs about alleged burglars at her home. The incident drew national attention and calls for her to step down.
"We're all disappointed and hurt by what happened," Aguillard said when asked about the Odinet incident. The community, he said, remains angered and disillusioned by the event.
Aguillard, a Republican, was appointed Lafayette Police Chief in November 2016 by then Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, resigning under pressure in January 2020 by incoming Mayor-President Josh Guillory. During his time as chief, he said, 98% of homicides were solved and minority hiring increased by 50%.
Some of his priorities if elected City Court judge will be to address administrative problems like a backlog of cases due to the COVID pandemic and financial questions. There's a lack of transparency in the court, Aguillard said, adding he doesn't believe public agencies should hide their financial books from the public.
Aguillard, who has served as a deputy and jailor and now as an attorney in private practice, said he would like to start a veterans court program and work to set young people on the right path starting with their first misdemeanor offense.
Boustany, who grew up in Lafayette, has been an assistant district attorney under three DAs in the 15th Judicial District that includes Lafayette, Acadia and Vermilion parishes. She is a Republican and a chief prosecutor in Lafayette.
She became a prosecutor to make sure rapists and murderers are sent to jail, Boustany said. Assistant DAs, she said, have the power to extend plea offers to those committing lesser offenses to keep them out of jail and on the right path. That requires a mindset change from the public defender's office, the district attorney's office, judges and non-profit sector to one that's willing to help.
Having lived in Iran for a while, Boustany said she saw what it's like to have no constutition, no laws or basic human rights, which influenced how she approaches cases as a prosecutor.
All residents deserve respect, kindness and justice, Boustany said. As a judge, she said she will consider each case individually, as she does now as a prosecutor.
Edwards, listed as no party, was a state trial court judge for 28 years, was a public defender and prosecutor and served in the military for 30 years. As a judge, he established specialty courts for drug offenders, mental health cases and re-entry.
Many people, he said, are scared to go to court, whether as a litigant or a witness. Edwards, if elected, plans to create instructional videos showing people what it's like to appear in court, what documents they need to bring, what to expect and how to be successful. He also wants to update the electronic filing system for court documents and publish city court dockets.
Edwards said he would continue what he did as a district judge to make changes, personally communicating with state legislators about what works and what doesn't. Changes, he said, must be made in Congress, the state Legislature and City Council. They can't be made by the courts.
Noting he is the only one of the three candidates to have sent criminals to jail, Edwards said residents should work with community groups to help those returning to society from jail.
Moderated by Ravis Martinez, the forum was sponsored by the NAACP of Lafayette Parish, Unit 6060, with Black Voters Matter, Imani Temple, Impact Louisiana for All and United Ballot.
Important dates for the Nov. 8 election:
- Early voting Oct. 25 through Nov. 1.
- Last day to register to vote in person or by mail Oct. 11.
- Last day to register to vote online through GeauxVote Oct. 18.